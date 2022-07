OTSEGO, Mich. – Kathy Sue Wilcox was just 15 years old when she disappeared after walking away from her Otsego, Michigan home. She would be 65 years old now. She was last seen on July 12, 1972. According to the Doe Network, Kathy’s father and stepfather did not approve of Kathy dating an 18-year-old from the local high school. The argument escalated and Kathy’s stepmother slapped her across the face. She stormed out of the home on West Franklin Street with only the clothes on her back and was never seen again.

