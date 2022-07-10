Tim McGraw Teases New Music Coming ‘Before Too Long’

Tim McGraw released his last album, Here on Earth, in 2020. Since then, he’s been fairly quiet on the country music front with the exception of 2021 single “Undivided” with Tyler Hubbard. However, McGraw has been busy in the meantime. He starred in 1883 and has apparently been working on new music since the show’s production wrapped. Recently, Tim let it slip that we’ll be hearing new tunes from him in the near future.

Last week, Tim McGraw co-hosted Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton. During his time on the show, McGraw took a deep dive into 1883 and gave some behind-the-scenes info about him and his wife, Faith Hill. At one point, he revealed that he’s working on his sixteenth studio album. If you’re a fan of his music, it’s officially time to start getting excited.

Tim McGraw Is Working on New Music

Tim McGraw revealed to Lon Helton and the Country Countdown USA audience that he’s been working on new music for quite a while now. “I’m in the middle of it,” he revealed. He went on to say that he has already mixed eight tracks for his new album. Additionally, he’ll be back in the studio soon to record “a few more” songs. Unfortunately, Tim is being pretty tight-lipped about the content of the album.

On the bright side, Tim McGraw said, “I’m sure we’ll have something off the new album here before too long.” Here’s hoping that he’s going to drop a summer banger. At this time everything is really up in the air. “I don’t know when the album will drop,” he admitted.

However, it sounds like the upcoming project will be a good one. “I’m always looking to beat what I did last time,” he said. Here on Earth contained singles like “I Called Mama” and “7500 OBO” and was an altogether solid album. If the new one is better than that, we’re in for a real treat.

1883 May Play a Part In McGraw’s New Album

Outsider took part in a roundtable discussion with Tim McGraw last December. During that chat, McGraw talked about how his upbringing prepared him to be both a cowboy and country singer. More importantly, he opened up about all of the things that he got out of being James Dutton for the Yellowstone prequel.

One of the most important takeaways from Tim McGraw’s time on the set was that it got his creative juices flowing again. About working on the show, he said, “I find songs in everything we do. Every day, there’s something that happens and I go home and writ down something that’s going to end up being a song.”

Could this mean that Tim McGraw’s new album could be packed with songs inspired by his time as a cowboy on the trail? We’ll have to wait and see.