Documentary Review: Hillbilly

The Only Murders in the Building star has touched down in France. The soon-to-be 30-year-old star was photographed in Paris on Thursday arriving at a restaurant in a Louis Vuitton-print white blouse and black skirt. The next day, the star, who is a face of the brand, was spotted on her way to a Louis Vuitton store in a teal coordinating set. For an appearance at a Sephora in Paris, Gomez changed into a black and white houndstooth cropped top and matching skirt. Though it's unclear what spurred her visit to the City of Light, she's in star-studded company as many famous fashionistas, including Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, have made their way to Paris in honor of couture fashion week.
Comments / 0