Detroit, MI

14-year-old girl fatally shot in Detroit apartment, police say

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Detroit apartment complex Sunday morning. According to...

www.clickondetroit.com

CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After Fatal Detroit Shooting In Broad Daylight Caught On Video

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after video footage captured a fatal shooting that happened on a Detroit sidewalk in broad daylight. The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. on July 11 in the 19300 block of W. Warren. 🟢FATAL SHOOTING🟢Where: 19300 block of W. WarrenWhen: 7/11 around 2:40PMWe're looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting caught on Project Green Light cameras. A man in his 40s was killed. Anyone with info is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/AqM2XPlEjr — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 11, 2022 Police are looking for the suspect after the fatal shooting was caught on Project Green Light cameras. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was killed. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

13-Year-Old Boy Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — A 13-year-old boy is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. The teen is charged with manslaughter aimed with intent but without malice and felony firearm. He appeared for a preliminary hearing on Monday and was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond. Prosecutors say at about 4:11 a.m. on July 10, police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive. Officer located the victim inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a gun was allegedly passed around and the 13-year-old pointed and fired the gun, shooting the victim before fleeing. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police looking for man connected to Monday’s fatal shooting

DETROIT – A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side. The Detroit Police Department tweeted surveillance video caught on a Project Green Light camera near West Warren Avenue of the suspect that ran away from the crime scene around 2:40 p.m. According to officials, the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed outside Detroit party store in ambush attack

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man in his 40s was fatally shot in an ambush outside a Detroit party store Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 19300 block of W. Warren, just east of Evergreen. Detroit police say the incident doesn't appear random and stems...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
WWJ News Radio

Man trying to steal car outside Detroit gas station shot several times; police seek info

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are trying to gain more information from the public after a man was shot several times while he tried to steal a car outside a Detroit gas station. According to the Detroit Police Department. the incident happened on Tuesday, July 5, at approximately 4:05 a.m. in the parking lot of a gas station located in the 19300 block of W. Seven Mile Rd.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan woman’s death ruled murder-suicide, victim’s daughter claims suspect ‘capable of evil’

SOUTHFIELD, MI — Investigators here ruled the death of 63-year-old Patrese Sayas a murder-suicide, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Police initially believed she died of natural causes in her Southfield home after she was discovered there Thursday, July 7, but that changed after both an autopsy revealed bullet fragments in her head and her husband was discovered dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Detroit parking garage, the report stated.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Police: Girl, 14, Dies in Downtown Detroit Apartment After Gun Fires Accidentally

Detroit Police are investigating the fatally shooting of a 14-year-old girl in a downtown Detroit apartment where teens gathered early Sunday. Police said the girl was shot inside the apartment in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive around 4 a.m. after one of the teenage boys allegedly fired accidentally, Fox reports. The boys fled, the station adds.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

Wayne State employee carjacked in campus parking lot

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Two people have been arrested after allegedly carjacking a Wayne State University staff member in a parking lot. According to Wayne State campus police, the 22-year-old woman was sitting in her car in lot 75 on Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m. Shortly thereafter, a man and...
DETROIT, MI

