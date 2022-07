***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 12 – Benjamin Aaron Frey***. It’s Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey. In September of 2015, Frey was contacted by the Prescott Police in the 1400 block of Iron Springs Road in Prescott as he was a suspect in a stolen vehicle and stolen property case. Frey gave officers a fake name and when he was told he was under arrest for a warrant, he ran from the officers. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Following the arrest, officers found multiple stolen items and tools tying Frey to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area. He was also found if possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO