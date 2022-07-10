ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon 2022 men's final results: Novak Djokovic holds off Nick Kyrgios to win 21st career Grand Slam

By Isabel Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) in the Wimbledon 2022 final on Sunday. This is his seventh Wimbledon title, and fourth consecutive. This was also his 21st major title, which puts him within one trophy of Rafael Nadal's record of 22. At 35 years, 49 days, Djokovic...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
SPORTbible

Nick Kyrgios Fined For Behaviour At Wimbledon Final In Front Of Prince George

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been fined for his behaviour at the Wimbledon men's singles finals after losing the match to Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios started strong in the match on Sunday (11 July), but things started to go downhill when he lost five consecutive points from 40-0 on his serve and went on to lose the third set, after which Djokovic became the winner of his seventh Wimbledon title.
TENNIS
The Independent

Prince George holds Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon trophy

As the royal heir held the trophy, his father William can be heard joking “don’t drop it” whilst exchanging laughter with the Serbian player. The tennis star earned his seventh title at the British tournament after beating Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court on Sunday, retaining his title for the fourth year in a row.
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Grand Slam#Swiss#Centre Court#The All England Club
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Poses With Serena Williams And His Brothers In Epic Picture: "So Much Legacy In One Photo."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the world today when it comes to basketball. The Greek Freak is at the peak of his powers and has won multiple MVPs, a Finals MVP, and a DPOY. While the Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second round of the playoffs this season, Giannis is still at the top of the game. Things are popping for him off the court as well, with a movie about his family's journey recently hitting theatres.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev snubs the men's Wimbledon final as he posts a video of himself watching Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix instead - and showing off his trophies - after he and other Russian tennis stars were banned due to the war in Ukraine

Tennis' world No 1 Daniil Medvedev took a swipe at Wimbledon officials on Sunday by watching Formula One instead of the men's final, having been banned from competing at the tournament. Concerns over the prospect of the Russian star winning at SW19 - one of sport's most iconic tournaments -...
TENNIS
Golf.com

Tiger Woods is making Open gear changes — starting with his iconic putter

It’s an Open Championship tradition unlike any other. That would, of course, be Tiger Woods making equipment changes right before the Open Championship. The 15-time major winner has tinkered with his setup at recent majors, but there’s one change we’ve come to expect from Woods at golf’s oldest championship.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy