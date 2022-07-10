ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Child killed and woman shot in the jaw during argument at teenager’s birthday party in Fairfield church hall

By Kayla B. Ruble
 2 days ago

A CHILD was killed in Connecticut over the weekend in a shooting that reportedly occurred during an argument at a teenager's birthday party.

A woman was also shot in the jaw during the violent incident, which took place at a church banquet hall in the town of Fairfield on Saturday.

The violent incident saw one woman shot in the jaw and a child killed

The child victim was already shot and was not conscious when police arrived at the scene, according to local news reports.

Authorities have not identified either victim.

The child was taken for care at a local hospital in Connecticut, but he did not survive, NBC Connecticut reported.

The woman who was shot in the jaw was also admitted to the hospital in stable condition and treated for her injuries.

According to the NBC affiliate, she has since been released from the hospital.

More than 100 people were at the birthday party when the shooting broke out at around 10.30pm, according to News12.

The guests were gathered at the church event space to celebrate a 13th birthday.

Authorities said there were three other people also injured during the birthday party incident.

A single shot is believed to have been responsible for striking both the child and the woman.

The gun was fired during some sort of argument or dispute at the party, authorities told the local media outlets.

None of the additional injuries were caused by gunfire.

Local authorities are looking for the assailant who carried out the Saturday night shooting.

Debra Fletcher
2d ago

In the church? now I'm nervous people especially black people will go to church before a mental health evaluation, I don't understand the darkest division. I'm safety UNITY humbled for all our LIVES matter equally to me

