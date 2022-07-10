ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, IL

Children's COVID-19 vaccine to be available at health department

By From news reports
 2 days ago

After learning of the approval of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, Logan County Department of Public Health will start offering vaccines for children under the age of 5 on Tuesday.

LCDPH will offer the Pfizer pediatric vaccine on Tuesdays only for those ages 6 months through age 4. The Moderna shot will be offered on Thurdays only for children ages 6 months through 5 years old.

Parents or guardians who want to get their child vaccinated will be seen on a first come, first served basis running from 7:45 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available on Wednesdays only to those over the age of 18 for those who have not been vaccinated.

LCDPH is urging the public to get vaccinated for COVID-19 since the vaccine is an effective means of protection against infection and severe infection which can require hospitalization.

For those who have questions are asked to contact the LCDPH Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at (217)735-2317 or log onto their website at WWW.LCDPH.ORG.

chambanamoms.com

Back to School: Dental, Vision Exams Required for Illinois Students

Does your student require dental or vision exams to satisfy school requirements?. With parents and students awaiting the first day of the 2022-23 school year, it is hard to believe that it is just weeks away (eek!). And while we might be looking forward to routine and more predictability, getting back-to-school dental and vision exams taken care of can make you feel more in control of your summer schedule. These examinations aren’t required for all grades in Illinois, and the first deadline coming up isn’t until mid-October. So don’t forget to breathe … in and out … and read on.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Obstacles not deterring local farmers market

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local farmers are still finding success with their crops. That’s despite a drier than normal growing season and high gas prices. Hammer’s Farm Market at the Peoria Metro Center Farmers Market has had plenty of produce so far this season. One of the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local furniture store hosts family-fun fundraising event

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Steger’s Furniture store hosted a fundraising event at their store for the first time, to benefit the St. Jude Pekin to Peoria Run. The family-friendly event featured a dunk tank, Kona Ice Truck, face painting, and more. Families purchased tickets for the different activities.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Normal man dies in rural McLean County accident

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A 50 year old Normal man has died after a crash in Mclean County Tuesday morning. The Coroner’s office reports the two-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Route 165 and North 2400 east Road around 8:45 AM. Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder says...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Driver shortage, truck issues preventing trash pickup

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in central Illinois haven’t had their trash picked up in days, and the hot weather is not helping. A Waste Management expert we talked to said there are several reasons why pickup service has been delayed. Cindi Long with Illini Recycling said the hiring pool for qualified drivers is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Hiring Underway For Season Employees For Illinois State Fair

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is looking for seasonal employees to work the Illinois State Fair. Temporary employees are needed for maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers, and security. The workers will be paid 14-dollars an hour. Applications must be filled out at the Illinois State Fair website. The Illinois State Fair runs August 11th through 21st in Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin rejects amended Sidewalk Snow Removal Policy

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council rejected the amendment to its Sidewalk Snow Removal Policy Monday. The council rejected the amendment five to two, with council members Hohimer and Cloyd being the votes for the amendment. The amendment would have required property owners to remove snow and ice...
PEKIN, IL
