Children's COVID-19 vaccine to be available at health department

After learning of the approval of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, Logan County Department of Public Health will start offering vaccines for children under the age of 5 on Tuesday.

LCDPH will offer the Pfizer pediatric vaccine on Tuesdays only for those ages 6 months through age 4. The Moderna shot will be offered on Thurdays only for children ages 6 months through 5 years old.

Parents or guardians who want to get their child vaccinated will be seen on a first come, first served basis running from 7:45 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available on Wednesdays only to those over the age of 18 for those who have not been vaccinated.

LCDPH is urging the public to get vaccinated for COVID-19 since the vaccine is an effective means of protection against infection and severe infection which can require hospitalization.

For those who have questions are asked to contact the LCDPH Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at (217)735-2317 or log onto their website at WWW.LCDPH.ORG.