It’s Takeover time on the SEC Network this month, and Tennessee’s turn is coming up on Wednesday (July 13). As the league’s network does annually every summer, each school gets a full 24 hours to pick and choose a customized set of programming highlighting some of its best games and moments, generally from the most recent athletic year. The Vols and Lady Vols enjoyed one of their most successful years collectively in more than a decade – Tennessee finished 13th in the final Directors Cup standings and won the SEC Overall All-Sports Trophy – and the success is displayed in the content of the Tennessee Takeover on the SEC Network on Wednesday.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO