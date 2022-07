Jacy Painter Kelly has designed plenty of children’s rooms over the last decade, but a recent project for a 12-year-old girl schooled her on an emerging design trend among tweens and teens. “She wanted her room to have a lot of backdrops for TikToks and Instagram,” Kelly says, “so we used three different wallpapers.” The girl’s suite was part of a new build in The Ridge at Fort Mill, a community of custom homes on 1-acre wooded lots. The homeowners wanted to give their daughter a space where she could sleep, study, and host friends. “She wanted it to be a really fun space to grow into as a teenager,” Kelly says. “This room is truly like an apartment.”

FORT MILL, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO