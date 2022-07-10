Stunning estate on a Nevada cliffside may be nerve-wracking — but look anyway
With a crystal clear view of the emerald green and sapphire blue of Lake Tahoe, a property referred to as a “majestic one-of-a-kind architectural marvel” lives up to its dramatic listing description.
And it also happens to be the one of the most expensive listings on the real estate market in the state of Nevada at $64.5 million , the listing on Realtor.com shows.
Consisting of a main residence, beach house, caretaker’s apartment and a parking garage, the aesthetic appeal of the estate’s location – not to mention the overwhelming beauty of its vast interior – is absolutely breathtaking, as the photos show.
Sure, the cliffside position may make some a bit nervous, but the views from the two glass-enclosed cable railways that provide access to the estate’s buildings make up for it.
Amenities include:
Offices
Gym
1,600-bottle wine cellar
Theater
13 fireplaces
Two elevators
Zen gardens
Ponds
“ The owners spent years designing it , and they were on site every day during construction,” listing agent Mike Dunn of Chase International Real Estate told Realtor.com. “It’s an absolute masterpiece. It’s not just a home. It truly is a masterpiece.”
According to Realtor, the beach house can only be accessed by the funiculars.
“There’s no road down to the beach house. It was built by amphibious barge. They would literally load up around the corner at a boat ramp with materials and supplies and drop the barge in the water and boat over with the crew as well,” Dunn said.
