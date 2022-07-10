ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Stunning estate on a Nevada cliffside may be nerve-wracking — but look anyway

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

With a crystal clear view of the emerald green and sapphire blue of Lake Tahoe, a property referred to as a “majestic one-of-a-kind architectural marvel” lives up to its dramatic listing description.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zTbg_0gaoTM9e00
Great room Screen grab from Realtor

And it also happens to be the one of the most expensive listings on the real estate market in the state of Nevada at $64.5 million , the listing on Realtor.com shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4726Ft_0gaoTM9e00
Dining area Screen grab from Realtor

Consisting of a main residence, beach house, caretaker’s apartment and a parking garage, the aesthetic appeal of the estate’s location – not to mention the overwhelming beauty of its vast interior – is absolutely breathtaking, as the photos show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNHCW_0gaoTM9e00
View Screen grab from Realtor

Sure, the cliffside position may make some a bit nervous, but the views from the two glass-enclosed cable railways that provide access to the estate’s buildings make up for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKw4O_0gaoTM9e00
Terrace Screen grab from Realtor

Amenities include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgmzU_0gaoTM9e00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

  • Offices

  • Gym

  • 1,600-bottle wine cellar

  • Theater

  • 13 fireplaces

  • Two elevators

  • Zen gardens

  • Ponds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSNd2_0gaoTM9e00
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

The owners spent years designing it , and they were on site every day during construction,” listing agent Mike Dunn of Chase International Real Estate told Realtor.com. “It’s an absolute masterpiece. It’s not just a home. It truly is a masterpiece.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kh35D_0gaoTM9e00
Property grounds Screen grab from Realtor

According to Realtor, the beach house can only be accessed by the funiculars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL2L9_0gaoTM9e00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

“There’s no road down to the beach house. It was built by amphibious barge. They would literally load up around the corner at a boat ramp with materials and supplies and drop the barge in the water and boat over with the crew as well,” Dunn said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjSpX_0gaoTM9e00
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

