BIG RAPIDS — Children of all ages will be a-buzz as they get the chance to learn all about the world of honeybees Thursday at the Anna Shaw Memorial Park. At 11 p.m. July 14, the Big Rapids Community Library will welcome Don Snoeyink, from Thornapple Woodlands, as he teaches children and adults alike about the wide world of honeybees. Attendees will get to learn about the various roles of honeybees, how honey is made, and even be able to make a hand rolled beeswax candle to take home.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO