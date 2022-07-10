ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska advocate invited to White House to celebrate gun violence legislation

By KMTV Staff
 2 days ago
The White House is celebrating after President Biden signed the "Safer Communities Act" into law marking the first action from Congress against gun violence in nearly 30 years.

A Nebraska woman at the forefront of gun control across the state will be in attendance. Melody Vaccaro is with "Nebraskans Against Gun Violence."

The Lincoln-based organization works with state lawmakers and community members to push for gun control in the state.

Vaccaro is one of many gun control advocates across the country to receive an invitation and while she's excited to go to D.C., she adds there's more work to be done.

"It is bittersweet and the bill certainly. The legislation doesn't go far enough, but it is a crack in a 30-year stalemate and that's certainly something to be celebrated," said Vaccaro.

The celebration is scheduled to take place next Monday.

Comments / 7

Dwayne Peacock
2d ago

Well they are figuring ways to get guns out of the hands of law biding gun owners but they still haven't told us how they are going to get the guns out of the hands of the criminals.

Gregg A. Smith
2d ago

Why is it people like her feel that I have to sacrifice how I choose to protect myself and my family so SHE and people like her can feel good about themselves.

Robert Williams
2d ago

One person out of 5he whole state? Leave everything the way it is in Nebraska!

