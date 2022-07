File Image

BARBERTON, Ohio — A Barberton 19-year-old man has died after drowning in a pond Saturday night.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, the drowning happened at a pond in the 600 block of South Van Buren Avenue.

Authorities were called at 7:30 p.m. when Oscar Ramirez went underwater and did not surface.

The dive team was able to find him.

Ramirez was transported to Barberton Citizen's Hospital, where he later died.