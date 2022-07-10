ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Seven injured when paddleboat carrying 43 people in Oshkosh is struck Saturday by 45-foot powerboat, which fled

By Doug Schneider, Oshkosh Northwestern
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 2 days ago

OSHKOSH - A paddleboat was severely damaged late Saturday when it was struck by a private powerboat, injuring seven passengers on the paddleboat.

The powerboat, estimated to be 45 feet long and carrying seven people, fled the scene.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Department reported Sunday afternoon that they located the powerboat, but not the people who had been on it at the time of the collision. The search for the boat operator and passengers continues.

One paddleboat passenger suffered multiple injuries that required a trip to a local hospital. Oshkosh paramedics treated six others at the scene.

Sheriff's deputies said the collision happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the Fox River, between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges. The collision involved a 45-foot powerboat carrying seven people, and a stern-wheel paddleboat carrying 43, deputies said.

The paddleboat suffered severe damage to its port side. It safely reached the river's south shore, where passengers disembarked.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Oshkosh firefighters and paramedics, Oshkosh Police officers and Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies responded.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Seven injured when paddleboat carrying 43 people in Oshkosh is struck Saturday by 45-foot powerboat, which fled

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago County, WI
Accidents
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Winnebago County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Accidents
Winnebago County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Oshkosh Police#Dschneid Gannett Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Northwestern

The Northwestern

507
Followers
319
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy