ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Two Man Utd youngsters have ‘surprised’ Erik ten Hag including Charlie Savage to earn place on pre-season tour

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MP5Yi_0gaoSJXg00

TWO Manchester United youngsters have earned themselves a place in Erik ten Hag's squad for their pre-season tour.

The Red Devils are taking on Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday, before three matches in Australia against Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngfL7_0gaoSJXg00
Savage has earned himself a spot in Ten Hag's first pre-season squad Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vwb1_0gaoSJXg00
Iqbal has also been included in United's pre-season squad Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXfbf_0gaoSJXg00
Ten Hag will be looking to restore some confidence to the Man Utd squad Credit: Getty

They then face Atletico Madrid in Norway, before their final pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on July 31.

And two individuals who have hopes of starting a fruitful career in the first team will be a part of the 28-man squad for the Thailand leg of the tour.

Charlie Savage, 19, son of former Wales international Robbie Savage, is one player who is being given a chance by new boss Ten Hag.

And Zidane Iqbal, 19, will also join the rest of the United squad for the tour.

According to The Mirror, Ten Hag was surprised by the ability of the pair.

Savage and Iqbal both made their debuts as substitutes in a Champions League game against Young Boys last season.

And Savage's dad Robbie spoke after that match about how hard his son has worked to make his way at Old Trafford.

He said: "He’s had added pressure on him to succeed. He’s had to work five to 10 per cent harder because he’s my son.

CASINO SPECIAL - BEST NEW CUSTOMER SIGN UP DEALS

"He’s had lots of critics, I’ve heard it like ‘he’s only here because of his dad’.

"He’s had no special treatment, he’s been treated like every other youngster."

Man Utd are rebuilding after a torrid 2021/22 campaign where they finished sixth in the Premier League.

They are also searching for their first major trophy since Jose Mourinho won the Europa League with them in 2017.

But one man who is not a part of Ten Hag's squad for the Thailand trip is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar recently told United chiefs his desire to leave the club.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robbie Savage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Melbourne Victory#Crystal Palace#Atletico Madrid#Old Trafford#Mirror
Yardbarker

Ten Hag Ball Has Arrived – Manchester United’s Passing has Gone up a Level

Manchester United got off to a great start to their season with defeating their bitter rivals Liverpool four goals to nil in Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon. Liverpool clearly weren’t ready and not up to speed, but massive credit has to go to the Red Devils in the performance they put in and how good their looking under their new manager Erik Ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Seen things we've been crying out for the last few years': Rio Ferdinand impressed by Manchester United's performance in 4-0 rout of Liverpool as he labels result as a 'good day at the office' for new boss Erik ten Hag

Rio Ferdinand has showered Erik ten Hag in praise after watching Manchester United thrash arch-rivals Liverpool 4-0 in their pre-season meeting in Bangkok. It was a superb display by United, who surged into a three-goal lead before half-time with Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial all on target. Facundo Pellistri added a fourth before the end to get Ten Hag’s reign off to an excellent start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag names his Manchester United captain

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag has officially named his club captain for the season, confirming that Harry Maguire will continue to wear the armband for the Red Devils. The England international has been United’s captain for some time now, having been given the role under previous manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch pre-season friendly online and on TV

Manchester United and Liverpool meet today as pre-season begins in Bangkok.Erik ten Hag begins life in charge at Old Trafford, meeting Jurgen Klopp and what the Red Devils will see as the blueprint on what they hope will be a route back to the top of English football.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and match action as Liverpool face Man United in Ten Hag’s first gameWe can expect hot and humid conditions at the Rajamangala Stadium and plenty of changes given the condition of most of the players in these early stages. But with a little over two weeks until Liverpool face...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United need to ‘improve in everything’ under Erik ten Hag, says Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane knows Manchester United need to “improve in everything” over pre-season as new manager Erik ten Hag starts to mould the side in his image.After starting last season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and limping over the line in sixth under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, the Old Trafford giants have entrusted the 52-year-old to turn things around.Ten Hag has been drilling the side during pre-season training and oversaw an eye-catching 4-0 friendly win against rivals Liverpool in his first match as United boss on Tuesday.The Dutchman immediately said he would not get carried away by the result in Bangkok despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
589K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy