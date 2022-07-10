Two Man Utd youngsters have ‘surprised’ Erik ten Hag including Charlie Savage to earn place on pre-season tour

TWO Manchester United youngsters have earned themselves a place in Erik ten Hag's squad for their pre-season tour.

The Red Devils are taking on Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday, before three matches in Australia against Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

They then face Atletico Madrid in Norway, before their final pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on July 31.

And two individuals who have hopes of starting a fruitful career in the first team will be a part of the 28-man squad for the Thailand leg of the tour.

Charlie Savage, 19, son of former Wales international Robbie Savage, is one player who is being given a chance by new boss Ten Hag.

And Zidane Iqbal, 19, will also join the rest of the United squad for the tour.

According to The Mirror, Ten Hag was surprised by the ability of the pair.

Savage and Iqbal both made their debuts as substitutes in a Champions League game against Young Boys last season.

And Savage's dad Robbie spoke after that match about how hard his son has worked to make his way at Old Trafford.

He said: "He’s had added pressure on him to succeed. He’s had to work five to 10 per cent harder because he’s my son.

"He’s had lots of critics, I’ve heard it like ‘he’s only here because of his dad’.

"He’s had no special treatment, he’s been treated like every other youngster."

Man Utd are rebuilding after a torrid 2021/22 campaign where they finished sixth in the Premier League.

They are also searching for their first major trophy since Jose Mourinho won the Europa League with them in 2017.

But one man who is not a part of Ten Hag's squad for the Thailand trip is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar recently told United chiefs his desire to leave the club.