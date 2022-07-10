ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Howard by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

KGLO News

Woman arrested, charged with serious injury after a Floyd County crash last July

CHARLES CITY — Almost a year after a Floyd County accident seriously injured a passenger in a vehicle, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
KCRG.com

One person hurt when motorcycles collide east of Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on a rural Clayton County road led to one person being hurt, according to officials. At around 11:17 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along Hilton Road near its intersection with Iowa Highway 3, located east of Edgewood. Troopers believe that two motorcycles were traveling southbound on Hilton Road when one rear-ended another.
EDGEWOOD, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One hurt after two motorcycles crash in Clayton County

Iowa State Patrol says one person was taken to the hospital after two motorcycles crashed in Clayton County Saturday. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 11 Saturday afternoon just north of Highway 3 on Hilton Road. ISP reports both motorcycles were traveling south when one motorcycle hit the other from behind.
desmoinesparent.com

14 Things to See and Do in Mason City, Iowa on a Weekend Getaway

14 Things to See and Do in Mason City, Iowa on a Weekend Getaway. The city of Mason City, Iowa is located just east of Clear Lake in northern Iowa. A small town which is known for its rich history in architecture. It is a small town located in the Midwest along the Winnebago River. I have driven through and by several times until recently I had a chance to spend a couple of days exploring the rich cultural history in River City. It is not a far drive from the Twin Cities or Des Moines. If you are looking for a couples getaway or a girl’s weekend getaway, here are some of the top things to see and do in Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Cresco, IA
City
Lawler, IA
City
Elma, IA
City
Riceville, IA
County
Chickasaw County, IA
City
Saratoga, IA
County
Howard County, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
Power 96

State Patrol – Hayfield Woman Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is indicating alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening that sent a Hayfield woman to the hospital. The crash was reported around 7:15 PM in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 34-year-old Molly Loomis was the lone occupant of a small SUV when it crashed into the ditch along Highway 57 near the intersection with Dodge County Road 22 about 4 1/2 miles north of Mantorville.
KIMT

Former fugitive sentenced for drugs and fake bank account in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman has now been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County. Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants on May 18 in Mason City. Law enforcement says she was found in the area of 21st Street SW and South Grover Avenue and had methamphetamine in her possession.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Hampton man pleads guilty to theft, destruction of automobile

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing and then destroying a car is pleading guilty. Joseph Alan Howell, 27 of Hampton, is accused of stealing a Ford Mustang in Nora Springs on March 24, then destroying the vehicle. Law enforcement says the Mustang was later found abandoned in Keokuk County.
HAMPTON, IA
KIMT

Charles City woman to stand trial for growing marijuana

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County woman accused of running a marijuana-growing operation is pleading not guilty. Joanna Rae Byers, 33 of Charles City, is now set to stand trial starting September 14 for manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls Police investigate dog attack

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 5:10 pm, Cedar Falls Police responded to the 2900 block of Apollo St. for a report of a dog attack. Investigators say an adult female was attacked by her dog and sustained serious injuries. Police say the owner was transported via ambulance...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa is Home to One of the “Most Livable College Towns” in the US

As a University of Northern Iowa alum, it's very easy to tell people that I loved my time in Cedar Falls as a student. I made way more friends in college than I expected I would, I got involved in almost every opportunity I could for my future career and with my church, and I made so many great relationships that I fully believe will last the rest of my lifetime.
IOWA STATE
Weather
Environment
Cars
NWS
1520 The Ticket

Watch Out: Another Invasive Plant Just Spotted in Rochester

There are a lot of trees and plants that are growing in southeast Minnesota right now, including a few that shouldn't be here-- like this invasive plant I just spotted. We've heard for several years already about how some invasive plants have found their way to Rochester and southeast Minnesota. Like, say, the always-nasty wild parsnip. (It's the invasive plant you don't want to touch because touching even a small part of it and then being exposed to sunlight can cause some really not-so-fun burns.)
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Man sentenced after confrontation with law enforcement in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – An incident involving gunfire from law enforcement is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 36 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars, with credit for 373 days already served. Khalifa pleaded guilty in May to harassment and a firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence. Charges of assault, obstructing the legal process, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle were dropped as part of a plea deal.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Repeat Burglar Accused of Trying to Break into Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Rochester residents were awakened to a man attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning. The criminal complaint against 27-year-old Spencer Gray of Montrose, MN says he pried open a screen and broke two windows on a home in southeast Rochester. The residents were alerted to Gray’s presence by their dog.
ROCHESTER, MN
KCRG.com

Mother of one of the Evansdale cousins killed a year ago speaks out

Parents to learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for possible school shooting. Parents can learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for the possibility of a mass shooting at school. Iowa State Fair in need of more workers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vendors say they still don't...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
athleticbusiness.com

Racial Taunting at Softball Game Being Investigated

An investigation is underway after fans at a softball game in Iowa were ejected for allegedly shouting racial taunts. According to ABC 6 Sports, the softball playoff game between Charles City and Waterloo East was delayed after a group of students were ejected for the alleged taunts. The group eventually stood to watch the rest of the game from a distance in an area that was not technically within the complex.
CHARLES CITY, IA
1057kokz.com

Iowa Irish Fest–August 5th-7th

Music, Dance, and Good Times for all. The 2022 Iowa Irish Fest features an incredible variety of world-class entertainment, each offering multiple performances, can only be found in downtown Waterloo during the first weekend in August! When these individuals and groups are not on stage, they are often found among the crowd, interacting with festgoers, leading educational sessions, and enjoying the talent of their fellow artists.
WATERLOO, IA

Community Policy