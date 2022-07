Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios will start on Tuesday against right-hander Andrew Bellatti and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Jays were hopeful that Kevin Gausman (ankle) would be able to return to the hill Tuesday, but Berrios will make the start on five days' rest instead. He is also set up to start the final game before the All-Star break at home on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals. In his last start, Berrios gave up just one run on four hits over six frames with six strikeouts and one walk.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO