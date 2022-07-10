ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 7/10/22

By Austin Swaim
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching...

www.numberfire.com

The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
numberfire.com

Adam Duvall active Monday, still out of Braves' lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Braves activated Duvall from the paternity list Monday, but the outfielder remains out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Eddie Rosario is starting in left field again and hitting sixth.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jonathan Schoop sitting for Tigers Monday in early game

Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. The Tigers are letting Schoop take a breather for the early game after eight straight starts. Harold Castro is covering second base Monday afternoon while Jeimer Candelario returns to third base and hits fifth. Schoop figures to return to the lineup for the later game of the twin bill.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar left off Cardinals' order Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez serving suspension Tuesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Padres face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (50-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 11...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Gleyber Torres not in Yankees' Sunday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Torres is being replaced at second base by DJ LeMahieu versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 291 plate appearances this season, Torres has a .268 batting average with an .807 OPS,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Tuesday 7/12/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Kris Bryant breaks out in Colorado

Kris Bryant entered the month of July week with fewer than 90 at-bats on the season, thanks to some struggles with injury. Even more surprising, Bryant hadn't yet hit a home run in 2022. Well, that all changed this week — and in a huge way. On Tuesday, Bryant...
MLB
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. McGuire will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Seby Zavala moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 8.5 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

MLB DFS: Top DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineup advice for Sunday, July 10, 2022

Although he's just eight games deep, Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien's has been on fire in the month of July. His eighth inning RBI triple on Saturday helped push Texas past Minnesota, and for the month, he has 10 hits, three home runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases. The Rangers wrap up their series against Minnesota on Sunday, but is Semien a solid choice to include in MLB DFS lineups once again?
MLB
FanSided

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Circle Coors Field for Pair of Props in Padres vs. Rockies)

Every day at BetSided, our team of editors come together to share our favorite MLB prop bets of the day in our daily article. On Sunday, I flew solo, going 1-1 on the afternoon. Orioles starting pitcher Austin Voth got the job done, going OVER 3.5 strikeouts en route to the O's sweep of the Los Angeles Angels, while in Atlanta, Ronald Acuña failed to clear 1.5 total bases vs. the Nationals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 7/12/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty sitting Tuesday for Mariners

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Haggerty saw an uptick in playing time during Jesse Winker's six-game suspension, but he will be in a reserve role moving forward. Adam Frazier will start in right field Tuesday while Abraham Toro starts on second base and bats ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Andrelton Simmons sitting for Cubs against Orioles

Chicago Cubs infielder Andrelton Simmons is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles. David Bote will shift to second base in place of Simmons and hit ninth. Alfonso Rivas has replaced Simmons in the lineup to play first base and bat seventh.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Tim Anderson sitting on Sunday

Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Anderson will move to the bench on Sunday with Eloy Jimenez starting in left field. Jimenez will bat sixth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Jimenez for 9.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 7/12/22

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
MLB
FOX Sports

Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres Wednesday

San Diego Padres (50-39, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10...
SAN DIEGO, CA

