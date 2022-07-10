Pedro Severino starting Sunday for Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Michael Chavis and Ke’Bryan Hayes also went deep for...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
On Saturday, the Boston Celtics officially announced the trade that landed them Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. The former Virginia star was the 2016 NBA Rookie of The Year with the Milwaukee Bucks, and averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season. He will be...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chavis will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Yoshi Tsutsugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 9.9 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. McGuire will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Seby Zavala moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 8.5 FanDuel points...
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. LeMahieu is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project LeMahieu for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
Wondering who made the cut for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters? Or who made the 2022 Home Run Derby? Here is everything MLB fans need to know to watch the All-Star break, including when and where to watch the action. Where to watch. 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Date –...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Haggerty saw an uptick in playing time during Jesse Winker's six-game suspension, but he will be in a reserve role moving forward. Adam Frazier will start in right field Tuesday while Abraham Toro starts on second base and bats ninth.
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada is getting the nod at shortstop, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Estrada for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
San Diego Padres infielder Esteury Ruiz is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ruiz is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Ruiz for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.6 RBI and 8.1...
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruf is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Ruf for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Belt is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Belt for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.9 FanDuel...
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Kirk will move to the bench on Sunday with Gabriel Moreno catching for right-hander Max Castillo. Moreno will bat eighth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. numberFire's models project Moreno for...
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop over Reynolds and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Farmer for 7.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,600...
Chicago Cubs infielder Andrelton Simmons is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles. David Bote will shift to second base in place of Simmons and hit ninth. Alfonso Rivas has replaced Simmons in the lineup to play first base and bat seventh.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Walsh is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Walsh for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
