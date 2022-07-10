Pedro Severino starting Sunday for Brewers

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Haggerty saw an uptick in playing time during Jesse Winker's six-game suspension, but he will be in a reserve role moving forward. Adam Frazier will start in right field Tuesday while Abraham Toro starts on second base and bats ninth.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO