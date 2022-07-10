ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Garcetti and Buttigieg Announce New LAX Funding

beverlyhillscourier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was joined on July 7 by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) leadership to announce $50 million in funding for LAX from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will be used to modernize its terminal roadway....

beverlyhillscourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

While consumers and travelers suffer, Buttigieg focuses on 'racist' roads

A gallon of gas is almost $5, hundreds of airline flights are being canceled every day, and a possible strike by West Coast port unions is threatening to make an already unreliable supply chain even worse. But don’t worry, America, your transportation secretary is focused like a laser on the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Washington Examiner

Gavin Newsom perfectly represents today's Democratic Party

The rules never apply to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. It makes him the perfect face for the modern Democratic Party. Newsom has most recently been caught vacationing in Montana, which is one of the 22 states California bans state-funded travel to. Montana refuses to let men compete against women in sports, which goes against everything California liberals stand for. But Newsom decided to visit family there, and his office insists he is doing nothing wrong because it’s a personal vacation, though no one is saying whether the state is funding his security.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Moderates are no longer welcome in the Democratic Party

Democrats love supporting women — unless those women defend their identity and deny the idea that males can become females. Maud Maron is a centrist Democratic candidate in New York’s 10th Congressional District. She’s pushed back on COVID policies that kept children masked in schools into 2022. She calls for investment in law enforcement rather than defunding the police. She publicly questions gender ideology and opposes including men in women’s sports (her Twitter bio includes #IStandWithJKRowling). Yet she remains, as Suzy Weiss called her, “one of those classic big-city liberals — pro-choice, a longtime public defender at Legal Aid, a Bernie Sanders contributor.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Maxine Waters
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
City Journal

Denying Reality on Immigration

Immigration has long been integral to America’s national identity, but our citizenry has also historically been united by what Abraham Lincoln called “the political religion of the nation”—a shared reverence for our Constitution and laws. Indeed, while Americans tend to support immigration as an ideal, many intuitively sense that something has gone badly awry with an immigration system overrun with illegality. And the facts support that intuition. According to Census Bureau statistics, immigrants’ share of the U.S. population rose more from 1990 to 2010 than during any other 20-year period since these figures were first recorded in 1850—from 7.9 percent to 12.9 percent (up 5 percentage points). This broke the previous record set from 1850 to 1870, when it rose from 9.7 percent to 14.4 percent (up 4.7 percentage points). In other words, immigration reshaped the composition of the population more significantly from 1990 to 2010 than over any prior 20-year period since at least 1850, including during the great waves of immigration of the late nineteenth century. While the Census Bureau couldn’t collect reliable statistics on immigrants’ share of the U.S. population during the most recent decennial census—largely because it adopted Covid policies that kept it from going door-to-door during much of 2020—its (generally less reliable) annual surveys indicate that immigrants’ share of the U.S. population continued to rise from 2010 to 2020, though not by as much as over the previous few decades.
IMMIGRATION
AOL Corp

Biden touts jobs numbers, falling gas prices: 'The program is working'

Pointing to robust June jobs numbers and falling gas prices, President Biden said Friday that his economic "program is working." "Today the Labor Department reported that we've added 372,000 jobs last month, 372,000. Here's why it's important: Our private sector has now recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic and added jobs on top of that," Biden said at a White House event where he signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to abortion pills and contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. "We have more Americans working today in the private sector than any day under my predecessor, more today than anytime in American history, today."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#Economy#Infrastructure#The Central Terminal Area#Airport Terminal#Americans
wallstreetwindow.com

California to Pivot to Fossil Fuels to Avoid Blackouts – Jon Miltimore

In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that energy grid operators across the US were bracing for rolling blackouts heading into the summer. “I am concerned about it,” MISO CEO John Bear told the newspaper, noting that green energy sources were struggling to produce enough supply to meet rising demand. “As we move forward, we need to know that when you put a solar panel or a wind turbine up, it’s not the same as a thermal resource.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Truckers plan LA/Long Beach work stoppage Wednesday to protest AB5

Some California truckers who move containers in and out of the marine terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they plan to participate in a work stoppage Wednesday to protest a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS LA

LA County posed to move into "high" levels of COVID-19 transmission

Los Angeles County is posed to move into the category of "high transmission" rates concerning the coronavirus this week. State officials say there are 1,014 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in LA County hospitals. That number had dropped by seven people a day after jumping past the 1,000 mark, according to the latest state data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy