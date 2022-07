COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 12-year-old girl is continuing to recover after she was shot at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. The girl was an innocent bystander, now paralyzed from the waist down. Two months after the shooting, police have yet to make an arrest. The victim’s mother tells 11 News her daughter, Makayla, should be out running around with friends this summer. Instead, she’s still in the hospital. Her whole life was changed in a split second.

