Cullman County, AL

State’s 17th annual Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday July 15-17

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, and ends at midnight Sunday, July 17, 2022, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s 4% sales or use tax. Municipalities within Cullman County that level sales tax will also waive those taxes for the holiday.

Resident Kristie Cordes said she has two grandkids who will be going to school this fall: Zoii Cordes (second grade) and Aayliah Tucker (kindergarten). She said the tax holiday will help not only her and her family, but also the rest of the community.

“With inflation at a record high, everyone is struggling. A tax-free weekend will definitely be a welcome break to so many people,” said Cordes. “Hopefully, it will allow people to purchase and maybe even stock up on essentials. I have three young grandchildren, and a tax-free weekend will definitely help their parents and myself provide things they need every day and for the upcoming school year.”

Resident Lacy Byrams Laney, who has two children ages 9 and 6, said she is grateful to have a sales tax holiday.

“It will help out a lot when we buy school clothes, shoes and supplies for my two kids,” she said. “I’m grateful for tax-free weekend because school supplies and clothes can get expensive, especially with the increase in prices we’ve been seeing lately. I feel comforted knowing that my kids will be prepared for the upcoming school year without breaking the bank.”

Learn more about this year’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday at www.alabamaretail.org/resources/salestaxholidays/back-to-school .

