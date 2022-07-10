2023 four-star guard says UNC basketball would be ‘dream offer’

Hubert Davis and UNC basketball continue to keep tabs on multiple 2023 prospects who have yet to receive offers from the Tar Heels.

One of those players is four-star guard Jamie Kaiser . Kaiser has been one of the top performers on the Adidas 3SSB circuit over the last few weeks and continues to be monitored by UNC.

While no offer has been extended, Kaiser knows a lot about the Tar Heels and says it would be his ‘dream offer’ , according to On3.com.

“I heard that UNC would come to a couple of my games. I’ve not talked to them directly yet, but my high school coach has talked with them. I went to Burke (VA) Lake Braddock High, and Hubert Davis went there. I’m friends with his nephew. That would be a dream offer, but I am very happy with what I have now and very appreciative of what I have.”

Kaiser has a main group of offers from Indiana, UCLA, Maryland, Virginia, Wisconsin, Harvard, and more. A UNC offer would put them right in the mix.

Originally the four-star prospect wanted to announce his commitment in June but after a few new programs jumped in, he decided to push that timeline back. He’s now looking for a decision this fall.

The Alexandria (Va.) Bishop Ireton wing is ranked No. 38 in the On3.com rankings . He is also No. 75 in the 247Sports rankings and No. 142 in the Rivals150 rankings .

UNC currently has the No. 3 overall class . They have commitments from No. 1 player in the class and five-star forward GG Jackson and then fellow five-star prospect in guard Simeon Wilcher.

