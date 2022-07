AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested an Aiken man for attempted murder in Denmark, South Carolina. Investigators say on June 15, twenty-one-year-old Keith Sharpe and another unnamed suspect knocked on the front and side doors of a home, armed with guns. When a person inside the home opened the front door, both suspects reportedly opened fire, hitting people inside the home. All four victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO