Few chains in America are as insistent on and sensitive to keeping prices low than Costco. For their famed $4.99 rotisserie chickens, the wholesale club went so far as to build their own processing facility (which, unfortunately, has led to allegations of chicken mistreatment). And when rumors spread earlier this year that the chain might increase the price of their food court hot-dog-and-soda special which has been $1.50 since the mid-1980s, a Costco senior vice president addressed it in an earnings call, insisting, "We have no plans to increase the price at this time."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO