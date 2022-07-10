ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB futures odds: AL Cy Young breakdown with Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani lurking

By Michael Arinze, Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

With roughly half the MLB season in the books, the individual player award races are starting to round into form. One of the more difficult awards to project is the Cy Young race, because of its subjectivity.

The winner is determined by 30 team representatives from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Each representative will rank the pitchers first through fifth. The votes are then tallied, and the pitcher with the highest score wins the award.

In the American League, Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan has the shortest odds at +250, according to BetMGM. Houston’s Justin Verlander is right behind at +260.

We’ll look at how both pitchers matchup and assess whether there are any contenders down the leaderboard we should keep an eye on.

These AL Cy Young odds are provided by BetMGM Sportsbook and were accurate at time of writing.

The Favorites

Shane McClanahan +250

If you’re looking for a catch-all method to assess the best pitchers in baseball, you can’t do much worse than the Wins Above Replacement (WAR) metric. Simply put, a pitcher’s WAR projects how many additional wins he’s responsible for, compared to a replacement-level pitcher.

According to FanGraphs, McClanahan ranks second in WAR with a 2.9 value. But if your go-to stat is strikeouts per nine innings, McClanahan (12.17 K/9) has the highest ratio among pitchers with at least 93 innings.

But the biggest reason why McClanahan should be an even bigger favorite is his ERA which is currently at 1.74. It would be hard not to give him the award if he stays healthy and finishes with a sub-two ERA.

It’s worth noting that in 2018, Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell won the Cy Young with a 1.89 ERA despite pitching just 180 ²/₃ innings (the lowest ever mark for a 20-game winner).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfAzx_0gaoO5qF00
Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander +260

The 39-year-old Verlander is having another exceptional year and has yet to show any signs of slowing down. In his 17th season, Verlander is 11-3 with a 2.00 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP.

Though Verlander still has a tremendous velocity with his fastball that averages around 95 mph, his 8.54 K/9 ratio is his lowest in six years.

Moreover, his advanced metrics (3.26 FIP/3.49 xFIP) are more than an entire run higher than McClanahan’s (2.40 FIP/1.96 xFIP). I’m surprised Verlander is a close second behind McClanahan. He already has won two Cy Youngs, so he could be a victim of voter fatigue.

Nonetheless, Verlander would need an exceptional second half to outperform McClanahan and emerge as the front runner.

The Long Shot

Shohei Ohtani +900

If anyone is a live dog to win the Cy Young, it’s Shohei Ohtani. The current AL MVP is 8-4 with a 2.44 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJGpF_0gaoO5qF00
Shohei Ohtani

The key thing to note about Ohtani is he hasn’t allowed an earned run in four straight starts. Yes, you read that right. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in four consecutive starts. That kind of streak can be the perfect storm for picking up steam in the Cy Young race.

Ohtani’s advanced numbers (2.42 FIP/2.54 xFIP) are right in line with his traditional ERA, and he also has a higher K/9 ratio (12.33) than McClanahan (12.17).

There’s just something magical about Ohtani. If you’re looking for someone who can pull off a surprise, the Angels right-hander has to be at the top of your list.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Cy Young
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Blake Snell
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely MLB slugger joining Home Run Derby field

MLB All-Star Weekend is set to get a double dose of The Machine. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported Friday that St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger Albert Pujols will be participating in the Home Run Derby this year. It will mark Pujols’ fifth time competing in the event after he did so in 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2015. Pujols still has not won the Home Run Derby though.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Yankees, Royals Have Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade

The New York Yankees and Kansas City have reportedly talked about a trade involving Andrew Benintendi. The report first came from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Benintendi is very likely to be moved by the Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline, especially since he's a free agent at the end of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals Complete MLB Trade

The reigning World Series champs are sending away a package of players in a swap with the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, the Atlanta Braves shared that the team has completed a trade with KC that will net them the Royals' No. 35 pick in exchange for infielder CJ Alexander, pitcher Andrew Hoffman and outfielder Drew Waters.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Mvp#The American League#Betmgm#Fangraphs
ABC News

Mikolas, Pujols lead Cardinals over Phillies 6-1

ST. LOUIS -- Miles Mikolas pitched effectively into the eighth inning, Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial on the career extra-base hits list, and Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbar homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 on Monday night. The teams split the four-game series and are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy