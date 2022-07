Canada has been the only nation besides the United States to win the Concacaf Women's Championship, and has done so twice in the 10 editions of the competition. The Canadians are also the defending champions, but have a tough match ahead of them on Paramount+ on Monday against Costa Rica before moving onto the semifinals. Whichever team is able to find the back of the net first could end up with an advantage since both teams have scored seven total goals but neither has conceded a single one through their first two matches. Something has to give on Monday, and you can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO