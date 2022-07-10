Soledier Socks gives back to the Nation’s heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One company is helping U.S. troops that are deployed overseas with one pair of socks at a time!

Elle Rueger began Soledier Socks in 2010 after her friend Tommy was deployed to Afghanistan. During his deployment, Tommy received many care packages filled with toiletries, protein bars, and his most requested item: socks.

“When he [Tommy] got home, he explained the importance of having a good quality sock to put on and how that changed the health of his foot, and it was really important,” Rueger said.

Rueger says at that moment Soledier Socks was born. Rueger made it her goal to donate a pair of socks to troops for each pair that was sold. In fact, in the first three years of business, over 10,000 pairs of socks were donated.

“It has been such a rewarding experience,” Rueger said, “Without the mission, there really is no product. The whole reason this company started is because of the mission. The military community has been so amazing… they’ve welcomed us with open arms.”

Rueger worked for a year and a half to create the perfect boot sock in North Carolina. She knew it would be important to create something long-lasting, that would endure against the toughest elements.

To date, troops have received more than 20,000 pairs of socks and counting, in addition to monetary donations. About five percent of Soledier Socks’ sales revenue is shared with military-related non-profits.

To purchase and learn more about Soledier Socks click here .

