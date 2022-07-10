ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Russian-Born Elena Rybakina Won Wimbledon For Kazakhstan

By Laura Wagner
defector.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Wimbledon champion was crowned on Saturday after 23-year-old Elena Rybakina beat crowd favorite Ons Jabeur 3–6, 6–2, 6–2 to win her first grand slam title. From the outset, the match promised a number of possible firsts, with Jabeur being the first Arab woman and the first woman from Africa...

defector.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#First Match#Russian#Arab
Daily Mail

Double blitzing of Putin's troops as tank column is devastated by Ukrainian artillery and separatist battalion 'is destroyed by Russian friendly fire'

A column of Russian tanks has been destroyed in an artillery strike by Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region, with part of the strike caught on video. Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade said a dozen tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed or damaged in the strike, which took place last week in Luhansk province.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
The Drive

Giant Explosions Rock More Russian Ammunition Depots In Ukraine

It’s clear that Ukraine is executing a major campaign targeting Russian ammo depots in order to blunt their terrifying artillery assaults. More dramatic video is emerging of what is said to be a Ukrainian campaign against Russian ammunition depots using U.S.-supplied M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and other artillery systems.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Dubai
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Twelve Putin officers killed in Kherson strike, Kyiv claims

Twelve senior Russian officers have been killed in a Ukrainian strike on a strategically key airport near Kherson, Oleksiy Arestovych, a controversial aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.The airport has repeatedly been targeted by Kyiv since Vladimir Putin’s forces seized it at the outset of the war, with the latest strike claimed to have been carried out using HIMARS rockets supplied by the United States.Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have declared nine more people dead as rescuers clear the rubble left by a Russian strike on a five-storey apartment block in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar. The death toll now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces on display in Prague

Pieces of Russian military equipment that were captured or destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war are being displayed at an exhibition in Prague.The display, organised by Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, was unveiled on Monday at Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. It shows a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and a Msta howitzer, among other weapons. The exhibition of war trophies is aimed at showing the “horrors of war” and highlighting the resistance Ukrainian soldiers have put up, officials said. “With this exhibition, we hope to show...
MILITARY
The Guardian

We Are Russia review – portrait of the brave young activists aiming to oust Putin

To borrow a metaphor used by one of the brave activists featured here, if the recent documentary Navalny concerns the speartip, this fired-up addendum is about the spearshaft: the campaigners who defied official harassment to support the Russian opposition leader and then – when his candidature was denied – protest on his behalf during the 2018 presidential elections. With little filter, Franco-Russian journalist Alexandra Dalsbaek shoves us into their street activism and canvassing and it is thoroughly depressing how regularly they encounter accusations, notably from older Russians, that they are paid-up agitators for foreign powers.
EUROPE
Newsweek

Putin and Lukashenko Planning 'Joint Response' to Lithuania Blockade

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, are coordinating a possible joint response against Lithuania, according to a report from Russian state-owned media outlet TASS on Monday. The Kremlin said in a statement that the two leaders held talks on how the two countries could respond...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Forces Have Destroyed Russian Artillery Battery in Kherson

A Russian artillery battery has been destroyed by defending troops, according to images shared by Ukraine. The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on July 10 that the attack took place in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast. The footage shows a line of hidden Russian military equipment...
MILITARY
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic shares update on his US Open status after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic appears unlikely to add to his list of major titles later this year based on what he said about his potential status for next month’s US Open. Djokovic said Sunday after winning Wimbledon that his vaccination status remains unchanged. He also has no plans to get vaccinated before the US Open begins on Aug. 29. That means the Serbian tennis star would be unable to enter the United States, and thus cannot play in the tournament.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym for China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy