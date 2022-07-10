ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Machine Gun Kelly’s Best Fatherhood Quotes About Raising Daughter Casie Through the Years

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Shutterstock (2)

Their special connection! Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly has gushed about getting to be a father to daughter Casie.

The musician welcomed his first child with Emma Cannon in July 2009. Kelly later addressed how he was trying to have a different relationship with his daughter compared to his own parents.

“As much as a f–k-up people say I am, I pray that I have the connection I didn’t have with my parents with my kid. When I’m with her, nothing else matters,” he said on the Life Lessons YouTube series July 2015, noting that he learned a lot about unexpected pregnancies. “If it was a mistake, own up. It’s not gonna be a mistake when you see that beautiful little girl pop up and you see those breaths come.”

Even though the rapper hasn’t spoken much about his ex-girlfriend, he previously honored Cannon and their child for Mother’s Day. “My daughter has an amazing mom,” he tweeted in May 2020. “Big love to all the young mums out there killin it.”

As Casie got older, Kelly opened up about the new challenges that he faced as a father. “I got a call and her school was like, your daughter got into a thing with this boy and I was like, ‘What happened?’ And they were like, ‘The boy was talking bad about you,’” he recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show in December 2021. “I was like, ‘Good job, don’t ever do that again, but I love you so much.’”

According to the Ohio native, getting to be part of Casie’s life has made him a better person. “I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep [that pure innocence] forever because it’s worth living for to see that,” he added at the time. “Her voice is so sweet and it’s not tainted with what the world has to offer.”

In June 2022, fans got a glimpse at Kelly and Casie’s relationship in his Life in Pink documentary. During a clip from the Hulu film, Casie called out her father’s critics, saying, “People say that stuff about my dad, but you only see one side.”

The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer, for his part, has also bonded with his now-fiancée Megan Fox‘s children. The actress shares sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

