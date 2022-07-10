ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Gaston County Mugshots July 9th

By WCCB Web Staff
wccbcharlotte.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gaston County Mugshots from...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Former Chesterfield Co. sheriff sentenced

Chesterfield Co., S.C. (AP)–A former Chester County sheriff convicted of abuse power and other charges was sentenced Monday to nearly 4 years in prison. WSOC-TV reports that in April 2021, Alex Underwood was also convicted of stealing money from government programs, unlawfully arresting a man, and of wire fraud. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating Underwood after he jailed a man for three days for no reason after the man recorded the aftermath of a police chase and wreck that happened near his home. Underwood created a false police report that said the man stepped out of his yard into the public roadway and cursed at police, according to indictments. A judge sentenced Underwood to 46 months in federal prison.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Iredell County deputies arrest man for statutory rape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a juvenile was sexually assaulted. A detective met with the victim in Northern Iredell County and identified 37-year-old Rodrigo Castro-Olvera as the suspect. Through physical evidence gathered throughout the investigation, felony warrants were obtained for Castro-Olvera.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Government
wccbcharlotte.com

Wallaby Spotted In A Gaston County Neighborhood

A wallaby spotted Monday afternoon in Gastonia is being relocated after animal control discovered it was owned by a private owner, which is illegal. Officials with Gaston County Animal Control say no charges have been processed yet since the owner is cooperating with them. The owner has contacts and is...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Alex Murdaugh expected to be indicted on murder charges, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to be indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in last year's killings of his wife and son, NBC News reported Tuesday. A possible indictment is the latest twist in the sprawling scandal that's engulfed Murdaugh's legal dynasty.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCNC

Former Chester sheriff sentenced to federal prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been sentenced for stealing money from government programs. On Monday, Underwood appeared in federal court and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay around $30,000 in restitution. Underwood was convicted last year...
CHARLOTTE, NC
my40.tv

North Carolina motorcycle driver killed during pursuit

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with another vehicle while fleeing law enforcement in South Carolina. SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY ASHEVILLE SHOOTING, CONSIDERED "ARMED AND DANGEROUS" Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says Joseph Wyatt Stancil, 21, of Iron Station, was being...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 sentenced for armed convenience store robbery on N. Tryon St.

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men have been sentenced for an armed robbery at a convenience store just north of Uptown two years ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 29-year-old Charlotte resident Rodrick Tillman was sentenced to more than nine years and 24-year-old Charlotte resident Brandon […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Gallery: Power 98 Block Party in Gastonia

Thank you to everyone who came out and joined us in Gastonia for another Power 98 Block Party! We had special guests India Shawn, Lil Shordie Scott, Anella Herim, Pooda Robin, and Coby Sosaa. All photos by Mark Borja feel free to download and share. Be sure to tag us on your socials.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincoln County Runaway Teen Located

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who went missing on Friday. Authorities say 13-year-old Marquise Thomas Lewis of Stanley, N.C. was last seen at his home on June Dellinger Road on July 7th. Lewis’ mother told...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Bridge maintenance project on Highway 70 underway in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will close part of a Rowan County highway next week for a bridge maintenance project. Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., U.S. 70 East will be closed near Parks Road at the bridge that crosses over Second Creek. The closure will allow crews to safely make repairs to the approach slab on the bridge. Work is expected to be complete by July 15.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies: 13-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In Concord Shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot and critically injured while inside her Concord apartment on Friday. Around 2:50 p.m., the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting that had occurred at the Patriots Place apartments off of Zion Church Road.
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy