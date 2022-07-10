Common challenges every entrepreneur faces and how to prepare for them

The world of entrepreneurship is littered with potential pitfalls which can bring a business from its apex mountain to the depths of a ravine. The endless number of failed startups is evidence of these pitfalls taking effect despite efforts to avoid them entirely. From something simple such as direct business competition to more intricate items such as social media marketing, it can feel as if every turn holds something that can derail an entrepreneur from establishing their business. Thankfully, the road to the top of the mountain has been paved by decades worth of entrepreneurs whose actions are worth learning from.

Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, advised others to approach each of these challenges as an opportunity: “My biggest motivation? Just to keep challenging myself. I see life almost like one long University education that I never had — every day, I’m learning something new.”

Other entrepreneurs have just as much wisdom to offer. Therefore, we’ve gathered them to help you prepare for and overcome common challenges every entrepreneur faces.

Securing financial backing

Phillip Akhzar is the CEO of Arka, a brand offering eco-friendly custom packaging and sustainable boxes. He believes most entrepreneurs will come up against hurdles related to funding, and knowing this can prove impactful.

“The best ideas can meet a quick end if the people behind them cannot secure financial backing to take their ideas into reality. Having requisite capital available to you as an entrepreneur is a requirement as it opens more doors than just about anything else. For some reason, there’s this popular idea that entrepreneurs secure their backing from friends or family during living room presentations. It’s a quaint idea but not a common one. Think about traditional avenues like a small business loan or being more public in your search for backing. Don’t shy away from putting yourself out there.”

Finding the right hires

Royal Moon specializes in full-spectrum CBD oils. Their CEO, Brandon Sunny, suggests having a plan in place for hiring talented people should be a priority.

“Regardless of what you hope to achieve as an entrepreneur, or even the people you will interact with, a business is only as strong as the people it’s made up of. But how do you find these people? That’s the real question here. You want people that can handle portions of what you’ve already been taking care of. And you want them to further what you’re doing because of who they are and the work they do. I think you should start with a checklist of characteristics you desire most and work your way out from there. Skills can be trained but characteristics are innate.”

Marketing

Just as no two products are the same, no two advertisements produce the same outcome. Lashkaraa is a business providing the latest Indian ethnic wear styles. Their CEO, Sumeer Kaur, considers it necessary to realize this.

“When you step into the role of an entrepreneur it can be very tempting to do as much as you can alone. After all, that’s one of the appealing aspects of becoming an entrepreneur. But, this mentality, when partnered with a desire for success, can result in significant oversight especially when it involves marketing. Slapping a generic ad up on a social media platform might garner some level of interest but I’m certain that’s not the most effective way for your business to make itself known. Anyone trying to make a big splash should confer with an expert here.”

Budgeting

Nick King is the CEO of Vint, a brand offering wine investments and stocks. He advises shrewd spending and planning with anything pertaining to money.

“Venturing into the entrepreneurial sphere is similar to setting sail on the ocean – plan and prepare all you want, there is going to be an unforeseen wave that will rock the ship. From a business perspective, this could be anything from a shifting economy to industry innovations. Either way, failure to have a backup plan for these waves could spell doom. This is where an airtight budget can come into play and keep everything afloat. Creating one will demand more than you might expect but when the waters start to churn, you’ll feel secure.”

Relinquishing responsibility

Hush Anesthetics specializes in tattoo numbing products. Their CEO, Ubaldo Perez, believes there comes a time when growth causes the founding entrepreneur to delegate a few of their responsibilities to subordinates.

“Look back over the timeline over your business and take stock of all the tasks you juggled. Compared to what you’re doing presently, I’d wager the present is another level of demanding above what you were doing in your early days. Nobody said an entrepreneur must stockpile their tasks to the point of complete exhaustion. In fact, there’s more than a few experts who recommend just the opposite. Provided you’ve got a roster of trusted employees you should be able to relinquish some of your present responsibilities in order to focus more intently elsewhere. It could feel unsettling at first, but it will work well for you in the long run.”

Time constraints

Pushing oneself physically and mentally is nothing new to entrepreneurs, but the clock is a roadblock no one can avoid. Berry Law is a business providing legal services for Veterans’ disability benefits. Their CEO and Managing Partner, John Berry, proposes being aware of this.

“Even if we wanted to change the fact that there’s 24 hours in a day, it’s just never going to happen. Entrepreneurs have found themselves frustrated by this fact as they’re type to try and get as much done in a day as possible. But, try as they might, time constraints exist. With this in mind, you can see why directing your time rather than vice versa is critical. Practically speaking, these are efforts like sticking to a sleep schedule, holding to your time agreements, and avoiding the mental weeds at all costs. It’s not easy but after some practice you’ll see why you should make these things habits.”

While this list of common challenges every entrepreneur faces and how to prepare them is in no way exhaustive, it should be enough to direct the initial preparation steps. Taking action is the only road forward so as to ward off any difficulties that you come across. Activist and musician Bernice Johnson Reagon highlighted another reason for being intentional, “Life’s challenges are not supposed to paralyze you. They’re supposed to help you discover who you are.”