El Paso, TX

Mayor Lesser is presented with Visionary Award

By Aylin Herrera
KFOX 14
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Lesser received the Visionary Award from Icon Talks and the Icon to Ican Charitable Foundation this week. “He demonstrates the core values of a true Visionary and someone who inspires...

kfoxtv.com

KTSM

Commissioners approve immediate salary increase for El Paso County Lifeguards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court unanimously voted on Monday to increase the hourly pay for all present and future County Lifeguards effective immediately. Commissioners Court approved the increase for Seasonal Lifeguards from $13.02 to $14 per hour and Seasonal Lifeguard Leads with two swim seasons of experience from $14.02 to […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
elpasomatters.org

Bobby Byrd, El Paso poet and publisher, dies at 80

Bobby Byrd, a child of the South who became a leading literary voice of the U.S.-Mexican border, died late Monday in El Paso. He was 80. Byrd was a poet and with his wife, Lee Merrill Byrd, co-founded Cinco Puntos Press, an independent publisher that helped develop numerous Hispanic and border authors over the years.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

EPISD first El Paso district to offer paid parental leave

Two years ago, Gabriella Bulos-Ciscato, a first-grade teacher at Hughey Elementary School, was able to take almost two months of paid maternity leave after accumulating her paid time off as soon as she and her husband started trying to get pregnant. Now, Bulos-Ciscato is expecting again, but the surprise pregnancy...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans propose ideas on redesign of Mary Frances Keisling Park

El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Residents who attended the community meeting at Mary Frances Keisling Park Saturday morning said changes needed to be done. "I would like to see a dedicated court for pickleball. We also have a robust community of players it’s a very popular sport," Jamie Fisher said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces animal shelter euthanizes 27 animals due to lack of space

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some Las Cruces residents are in shock after learning that the animal shelter was true to its word and euthanized animals to make room at the crowded shelter. Twenty-seven animals were euthanized in three days. The Mesilla Valley Animal Shelter said it was necessary...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

KFOX14/CBS4 back-to-school drive for 2022-2023 school year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 and CBS4 are inviting the public to our back-to-school event. The event happens at Bassett Place on July 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The first 200 students will get a free backpack for attending the event sponsored by Bravo Cadillac. Join...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Viva El Paso brings 400 years of local history to the stage

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Four centuries, four cultures, one city. Viva! El Paso an Outdoor Musical Extravaganza tells four centuries of history through song, dance, and drama. This event took place today, Saturday, July 09 at the McKelligon Canyon Theatre a 1,500-seat outdoor theatre. Attendees got to sing...
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

From ELP to NYC: El Paso Cheer Team to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

It’s New York City or bust for an El Paso cheer team that has been given an opportunity to be a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. The major life experience has presented itself to a group of cheerleaders from Cheer Force Athletics to represent the city of El Paso at the famed holiday parade, but a lack of funds stands in their way and they need help to get from the Sun City to the Big Apple.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Music summer camp ends with a recognition for students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army Citadel Corps hosted a music celebration to recognize some students. The fourth Annual Summer Music Camp of The Salvation Army ended this weekend and students got to graduate and perform. Top graduates were also recognized with trophies. The camp lasted four...
EL PASO, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Stops Along Interstate 10 In Texas

You’re probably familiar with the phrase “Everything’s bigger in Texas.” While that may or may not be true, Texas makes a point to let you know exactly how big the state is as soon as your wheels roll across the state line. When you cross into Texas from Louisiana on Interstate 10, you’ll be greeted with a sign informing you it’s 23 miles to Beaumont and 857 miles to El Paso. If you had doubts about Texas indeed being big, that sign is there to squash them.
TEXAS STATE
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in El Paso 2022

Otherwise known as Sun City and once a sleepy town, the border town it’s becoming an increasingly hip travel destination in its own right. The delicious Tex Mex cuisine, surrounding scenery and Chihuahuas baseball team have long been a big draw, but now rapid development has also seen a new crop of accommodation, a restored streetcar line and a fine collection of trendy microbreweries. Stay for a while and chow down, try some craft beers and catch some guaranteed rays – the Texan city has 302 days of sun every year! From boutiques to modern high rises, here are some of the best cool and unusual hotels in El Paso, Texas…
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

A dog was successfully rescued from the water

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog was successfully rescued from the water!. The El Paso Fire Department received a call of a water rescue at 1:37 p.m. The dog was pulled out of the canal west of the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant by the water rescue team according to Enrique Duenas.
EL PASO, TX

