Baltimore, MD

Notes on Hays, Zimmermann, Bautista, and more

By Roch Kubatko
masnsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Hays is out of the Orioles’ lineup today while dealing with some lingering soreness in his right wrist. Hays landed on the wrist while making a diving catch on the right field line in Chicago and was hit by a pitch in the same area. He’s kept playing, but has...

www.masnsports.com

The Associated Press

Blackmon hits 3-run homer as Rockies beat Padres 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a changeup for a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. “We kind of exploded there,” said Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon, whose one out double KOd Clevinger two batters later. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multi-hit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games, and he already has one more homer this season than he had in 150 games a year ago.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres Wednesday

San Diego Padres (50-39, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Oakland's Stephen Vogt sitting versus Rangers Monday

The Oakland Athletics did not include Stephen Vogt in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will head to Oakland's bench Monday with Sean Murphy moving back to catcher. Chad Pinder will fill the void at designated hitter and bat sixth against the Rangers. numberFire's models project...
OAKLAND, CA

