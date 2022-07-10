Prime Day's Got Nothing on This Deal for a Refurbished HP EliteBook

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the remote working world, you want to be as efficient and productive as possible. That means finding the right tools to do your best work at the best prices. And when you buy refurbished devices, that's what you get.

StackCommerce

Refurbished tech was used in the past, but has since been returned to the factory where it was fixed up to work like new again. They may have some cosmetic blemishes or scratches but, if you save hundreds of dollars, it can be worth it.

If you're looking for a very cost-effective way to upgrade your work-from-home arsenal, look no further than this deal on an HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows.

This refurbished EliteBook is a 2019 model that runs Windows 10 Pro OS and utilizes a i5-7200 processor and 8GB of RAM for extremely seamless performance, no matter how much you're multitasking. With 256GB of storage, you'll have plenty of space for all of your files and be able to connect to your favorite external devices via three USB ports. The 14" touchscreen display goes above and beyond most other laptops, letting you work, game, browse, and more in crystal-clear clarity.

The EliteBook offers WiFi, ethernet, and a 3-cell lithium-ion battery that can work for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

In addition to the laptop, you'll also get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows to instantly upgrade your work programs. This includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — everything you need to work more efficiently than ever.

Get a refurbished laptop and Microsoft Office for one price. During our Deal Days promotion, you can get an exclusive deal you won't find anywhere on an HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows for just $499.99 (reg. $915) through July 14th, no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.