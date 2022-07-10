ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals reinstate Hunter Harvey

 2 days ago

The Washington Nationals returned from rehabilitation assignment and reinstated right-handed pitcher Hunter Harvey from the 60-day Injured List and optioned right-handed pitcher Joan Adon to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. To...

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Orioles' Win Streak

The Baltimore Orioles are defying the odds right now. They're currently the hottest team in baseball after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. They've won eight in a row and are currently one game under. 500. They're also only 2.5 games back of a wild card spot. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
FOX Sports

Gurriel leads Blue Jays against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (46-42, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Cruz, Marisnick help streaking Pirates beat Marlins 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking RBI triple and Jake Marisnick homered for the second straight game, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night. Diego Castillo had two hits for the Pirates in their fourth straight victory. Pittsburgh is 14-6 against Miami since 2018. “Everybody is motivated with the desire to win,” Castillo said in Spanish. “And when a club maintains consistency, good things continue to happen.” Dillon Peters (5-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief. The left-hander was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

NL HR leader Kyle Schwarber will rep Phillies in Home Run Derby

The National League leader in home runs will represent the Phillies in the 2022 Home Run Derby as Kyle Schwarber announced Tuesday via Instagram that he will participate. Schwarber, whose 28 longballs trail only AL leader Aaron Judge's 30, had been weighing the pros and cons. He entered the Derby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

