Mayor Lesser is presented with Visionary Award

You’re probably familiar with the phrase “Everything’s bigger in Texas.” While that may or may not be true, Texas makes a point to let you know exactly how big the state is as soon as your wheels roll across the state line. When you cross into Texas from Louisiana on Interstate 10, you’ll be greeted with a sign informing you it’s 23 miles to Beaumont and 857 miles to El Paso. If you had doubts about Texas indeed being big, that sign is there to squash them.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO