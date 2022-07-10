Spirit Airlines flight from Florida catches fire after landing in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Tampa to Atlanta caught fire Sunday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Spirit Airlines said flight 383 landed safely at Atlanta International Airport but upon landing, one of the brakes overheated.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m.

The aircraft was towed to gate D2, where passengers safely got off the plane.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the scene immediately.

There were no reported injuries and operations have not been impacted.

Spirit Airlines said the plane would be out of service temporarily for maintenance.

©2022 Cox Media Group