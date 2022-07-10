ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Spirit Airlines flight from Florida catches fire after landing in Atlanta

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LtVo_0gaoK8dG00

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Tampa to Atlanta caught fire Sunday.

Spirit Airlines said flight 383 landed safely at Atlanta International Airport but upon landing, one of the brakes overheated.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m.

The aircraft was towed to gate D2, where passengers safely got off the plane.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the scene immediately.

There were no reported injuries and operations have not been impacted.

Spirit Airlines said the plane would be out of service temporarily for maintenance.

Natalie
2d ago

Don’t worry, a portion of the plane is on fire, but stay seated…everything is cool

