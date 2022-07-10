'The Sound of Music' takes stage at Iroquois Amphitheater

Louisville is a foodie town, to be sure. It’s not only home to some of the best chefs in the business but also an incubator for up-and-coming chefs and a hotspot for culinary enthusiasts. But the limelight isn’t the only place where you can find great food. There are quite a few hidden gems — restaurants that are off the beaten path but well worth the trek. Some hide in plain sight, others are tucked back into neighborhoods, and several are a short drive from town. Check out our roundup of 14 fabulous eateries you need to put on your radar.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO