Louisville, KY

'The Sound of Music' takes stage at Iroquois Amphitheater

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — ACT Louisville Productions is bringing "The Sound of Music" to Iroquois Amphitheater. There will be seven performances starring a mostly local cast with several...

www.wlky.com

spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man crafts ornate wood sculptures with just his chainsaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is creating extraordinary sculptures with just his chainsaw. That man is Eastern Kentucky native Harley Dougherty. Harley Dougherty has been creating wood sculptures with his chainsaw for 17 years. Dougherty’s work can be seen across the country. His work is also featured...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Frazier History Museum to host Summer Beer Fest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the largest beer-tasting events in Kentucky is returning to downtown Louisville. The Frazier History Museum is going to host its second Summer Beer Fest next month. The outdoor festival will held on Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets and on Ninth Street between...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Welcome Maira Ansari as WAVE’s new evening co-anchor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More exciting changes are coming in to the WAVE Newsroom!. On Monday, WAVE announced Maira Ansari will become the new anchor for WAVE News at 3 and serve as co-anchor with John Boel for WAVE News at 5 and WAVE News at 6. Shannon Cogan, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

14 Great Louisville Area Restaurants Off the Beaten Path

Louisville is a foodie town, to be sure. It’s not only home to some of the best chefs in the business but also an incubator for up-and-coming chefs and a hotspot for culinary enthusiasts. But the limelight isn’t the only place where you can find great food. There are quite a few hidden gems — restaurants that are off the beaten path but well worth the trek. Some hide in plain sight, others are tucked back into neighborhoods, and several are a short drive from town. Check out our roundup of 14 fabulous eateries you need to put on your radar.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op celebrates success of grand opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a lot of planning, fundraising and community support, a worker-owned coffee shop is now open in Old Louisville. Although The Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op has only been brewing coffee for just over a week, the owners said business has been much better than anticipated. "It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Crumbl Cookies to open second Louisville location in the Paddock Shops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crumbl Cookies is set to launch its second Louisville location in the Paddock Shops. The new location will be opening on July 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will be featuring a weekly menu with flavors that include chocolate toffee cake, frosted strawberry Poptart, lemon cupcake, and more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Jeffersontown (KY)

A southeastern suburb of Louisville, Jeffersontown was founded in the late 18th century at the crossroads now known as Gaslight Square. Tens of thousands of people descend on Gaslight Square every September for a vibrant street festival that traditionally marks the transition from summer to fall in Louisville. The city...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Paristown preparing to open new Village Market food hall with 5 local restaurant concepts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown announced Tuesday that its Village Market food hall is on track to open later this summer. The space will comprise more than 5,000 square feet and include five local restaurants and a bar to serve guests inside the hall and outside on Paristown's green space. Crews are transforming the space that held The Cafe for years into the new concept.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WLWT 5

'Superhero' window washers scale Children's Hospital in Kentucky

It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's superheroes outside of patient windows at Norton Children's Hospital again!. That's exactly what kids and their families at Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville got on Monday morning as window washers traded in their cleaning uniforms for capes and masks. The goal...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

West Louisville Baseball League concession stand burglarized, ransacked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Organizers of a local youth baseball league are cleaning up after someone broke into their concession stand. The break-in happened sometime Monday night after the West Louisville Baseball League wrapped up their final championship game for the 10-year-old team at Shawnee Park. The burglars managed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Food festival devoted to vegan, plant-based diet returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A food festival focused on plant-based and vegan-friendly products returned to Louisville after four years. Bluegrass VegFest was held at the Mellwood Art Center on Saturday. The event featured more than 50 vendors, national speakers, children's activities and arts and crafts. The festival was previously hosted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Scooter's Coffee to open its 5th location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents will soon have another location to get their coffee fix. Scooter's Coffee is opening a new store on Preston Highway, near the Preston Place shopping plaza. The plaza was recently sold, but the current tenants — Floor and Decor and Value City will stay....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Decades-old Bardstown Road sushi restaurant closes for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A popular Asian buffet in Fern Creek closed permanently after two decades in business, and the restaurant’s equipment is now up for auction,according to Louisville Business First. Hibachi Sushi Buffet was located at 5316 Bardstown Road, at the intersection of Bardstown Road...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Pet adoptions at LMAS will now be free through the end of July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pet adoptions will now be free for the rest of the month at Louisville Metro Animal Services shelters. LMAS has been at max capacity and said earlier this month that its "no-kill shelter" status could be in jeopardy if it can't get numbers down at the shelter.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Growing dessert chain gets new owners and a new Highlands location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — The new owners of a fast-growing Louisville-based dessert chain are changing the location of its Highlands store,according to Louisville Business First. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open a new location at 2237 Bardstown Road near Douglass Loop at noon on Saturday, July 16....
LOUISVILLE, KY

