ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

JD Davison signs two-way contract with Boston Celtics

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYtIR_0gaoJPLL00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama Crimson Tide hoops star, JD Davison, was selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Davison was the Celtics’ lone selection in the draft.

Now, Davison is officially a member of the Celtics as he signed a two-way contract and will also be a part of the Maine Celtics, the franchise’s G-League affiliate.

Davison, a former five-star recruit, only spent one year with the Crimson Tide and has loads of untapped potential at only 19 years old. Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in his only collegiate season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue covering JD Davison and other former Alabama basketball players now in the NBA.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Two Way Contract#Sports#The Boston Celtics#The Maine Celtics#G League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors

Jayson Tatum was this close to etching his name in the history books. He had successfully helped the Boston Celtics make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Facing the Golden State Warriors, Tatum could’ve gone down as the guy who took down the Dubs’ dynasty for good. Instead, […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels five-star target hoping to visit Duke, Kentucky

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program only have a handful of offers out to prospects in the 2024 recruiting class as they continue to set their board here this Summer. One player that landed an offer from UNC is five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings and is starting to see his recruitment pick up here in July. Johnson has a total of 16 offers and has Blue Blood programs like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky after him.
DALLAS, TX
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat prized draft pick dealing with new injury

The Miami Heat have high hopes for Serbian forward Nikola Jovic, who was selected by the team with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Through four summer league games, Jovic is averaging 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leonard Fournette ranks as one of the best high school prospects of all time

LSU has landed a lot of elite recruits in the past, but never a player quite like Leonard Fournette. The five-star running back played high school ball in the Tigers’ backyard at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, where he would become the No. 1 overall recruit and sign with LSU. He went on to become one of the best backs in program history, setting single-season school records for rushing yards and touchdowns while becoming the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Bruins CEO explains why team kept Cam Neely, Don Sweeney over Cassidy

In the Boston Bruins' organization, the buck stops with owner Jeremy Jacobs and his son, CEO Charlie Jacobs. But it appears the Jacobs family has put its full faith in Boston's president and general manager. That much seemed obvious when the Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL executives rank Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as second-best QB in NFL

ESPN’s latest survey of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players places Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the elite tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Only back-to-back NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a higher ranking than Mahomes. Voters provided a list of their 10 best players at the QB position, with ESPN ranking candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, interviews and film analysis from ESPN’s Matt Bowen. This is the second consecutive year that Mahomes has been ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Malcolm Brogdon drops Wizards bombshell after surprise trade to Celtics

One of the more shocking occurrences this NBA offseason was the Boston Celtics’ acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon. However, Brogdon almost went somewhere else. During an appearance on the Woj Pod, Brogdon spoke about how he was nearly traded to the Wizards, per MassLive. “I thought it was going to be Washington,” Brogdon admitted. “I heard […] The post Malcolm Brogdon drops Wizards bombshell after surprise trade to Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy