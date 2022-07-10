ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama makes top-10 list for nation's best 2024 CB Desmond Ricks

By Brody Smoot
 2 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama coaching staff is picking up steam on the 2023 and 2024 recruiting trails. On Saturday, 2024 defensive back Desmond Ricks released his top-ten schools, Alabama being one of them. The other schools listed were Jackson State, LSU, Oregon, Miami, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas A&M.

Ricks is a native of Chesapeake, Virginia but plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Trey Sanders, Evan Neal, Stephon Wynn Jr., Tyler Booker and Ja’Corey Brooks were all IMG products before joining the Crimson Tide.

Ricks has been a priority target for the Tide ever since receiving an offer in September of 2021. On3’s RPM favors Alabama at 43.5% likelihood to land the stellar defensive back.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the recruiting cycle begins to heat up.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

