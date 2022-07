It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way. No, we’re not talking about Revolutionary Paris, but rather Boston on a Sunday night, where the Yankees staked themselves to a 6-2 lead only to see the Red Sox score nine unanswered runs to win the finale of their four-game set, 11-6.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO