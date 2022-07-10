ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Morocco King In First Public Appearance Since Covid Recovery

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morocco's King Mohammed VI took part in rituals for the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha on Sunday, official media said, in his first public appearance since recovering from Covid-19. The 58-year-old monarch, accompanied by his son, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, 19, led prayers at the royal palace in...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Covid#King Mohammed Vi#Royal Palace#Islam#Map#Muslims#North African
The Week

Pope cancels visit to Congo and South Sudan, citing health issues

Pope Francis announced in a video message released Saturday that he was canceling a planned trip to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due to severe knee pain, Vatican News reported. The pope has been publicly using a wheelchair for the past two months. Vatican observers have...
WORLD
The Associated Press

EU, Morocco renew migration deal after Spanish border deaths

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The European Commission vowed Friday to step up its work with Morocco to fight human smugglers who are using “new, extremely violent methods” — a move that comes two weeks after 23 people died at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska met with Morocco’s Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit in Rabat to discuss the events of June 24, when hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants and asylum-seekers attempted to storm through a border post and scale a border fence into Melilla. In addition to the deaths, some 200 Moroccan and Spanish law enforcement officers and more than 70 civilians were injured. “We have discussed how we can further cooperate on fighting the smugglers, preventing such violent and dangerous situation as we saw two weeks ago,” Johansson said in a video message after the meeting. There were no further details on what exactly the new, violent methods being used by smugglers were but the European Commission said it would enhance police cooperation with Morocco, including with joint investigations.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Millions of Muslims commemorate Eid al-Adha despite high prices

Mina, Saudi Arabia — Millions of Muslims across the globe — including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen — were celebrating Eid al-Adha on Saturday, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. Known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," the revered observance coincides...
RELIGION
AFP

Rwandan genocide survivor group says French verdict a 'strong' message

A Rwandan genocide survivors' group said Wednesday it welcomed the jailing in France of a former top official convicted of a role in the 1994 slaughter as a "strong" message. "It is a strong indication that the political will by France to pursue justice against genocide fugitives is positively changing," said Naphtal Ahishakiye, executive secretary of Ibuka, the Rwandan umbrella support group for genocide survivors.
EUROPE
AFP

Independent Algeria turns 60, but colonial-era wounds remain

Algeria marks 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday, but rival narratives over atrocities committed during more than a century of colonial rule still trigger bitter diplomatic tensions. On July 5 of the same year, days after 99.72 percent voted for independence in a referendum, Algeria finally broke free from colonial rule -- but memories of the 132-year occupation continue to mar its ties with France.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Israel to Examine Reports of Decades-Old Grave for Buried Egyptian Soldiers

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that his office would investigate reports of a mass grave in central Israel containing the bodies of Egyptian commandos who were killed during the 1967 Middle East war. Lapid's office said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi brought up the...
MIDDLE EAST
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
52K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy