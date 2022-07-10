ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte and Raleigh among slate of postponed Shawn Mendes shows

By Drew Jackson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago
Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the opening night of “Wonder: The World Tour” at Moda Center on June 27 in Portland, Oregon. The star announced this week he would postpone three weeks of dates, needing a mental health break from touring. Kevin Mazur Getty Images for Shawn Mendes

Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes has postponed three weeks of shows — including two in North Carolina — citing the need for a mental health break.

Among the canceled shows, which have not yet been rescheduled, are stops in Charlotte and Raleigh. Mendes had been set to play Charlotte’s Spectrum Center and Raleigh’s PNC Arena on back-to-back nights, July 22 and 23, respectively.

The star announced Saturday those shows and 10 others would be postponed indefinitely.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Unacsville, CT until further notice,” Mendes said in a message posted to Instagram. “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

Both the Spectrum Center and PNC Arena had updated their websites Sunday announcing the postponed shows. Those with tickets were advised to keep their tickets for a future makeup date. Refunds were also offered.

“This event has been postponed,” PNC Arena said on its website regarding the July 23 Shawn Mendes show. “Hang onto your tickets as they are still valid; You will be notified when a new date is announced. If you prefer a refund, you may do so at your original point of purchase.”

In his Instagram post, the 23-year-old Mendes said he had been touring since he was 15 and that while his COVID-forced hiatus had offered a break, his return to touring was “premature.”

Mendes expects to resume touring by the end of July with a show in Toronto. It’s unclear when the star would be able to reschedule the North Carolina dates, as his North American tour is booked through October. An international tour then begins in May 2023.

