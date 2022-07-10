ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Releasing This Week: Social Status x Air Max Penny, Air Trainer 1 “Midnight Navy,” And A Drove Of Dunks

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is higher than ever, gas has quickly become an expensive luxury, and shortages are as common as the cold. In spite of this, the sneaker industry continues to pump out releases at an alarming rate. This week, too, brands are dropping a number of shoes, from Dunks both new and...

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
Japanese Scales Cover The Surface Of This Nike Air Max 95

From cherry blossoms to Mt. Fuji, Japanese influences have been quite common with the Nike Air Max 95 silhouette over the years. The model is indeed a darling in the sneaker scene in the Far East, and soon enough another pair will be added to the collection of must-haves. While...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” Releases Tomorrow

Teased and delayed ad nauseam for the better part of the last year, the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” finally releases for the whole family tomorrow, June 15th. Far from being an original colorway of Tinker Hatfield’s second-ever design for the Air Jordan line, the upcoming retro follows a similar color-blocking to the widely-beloved “Green Glow” offering from August 2013. Shades of “Dark Grey” and “Cement Grey” take over the majority of the pair’s upper and sole unit, with the titular “Infrared 23” tone animating eye-stays, branding and inner-lining, tread pods underfoot. All together, the aforementioned components help further expand the Jordan 4‘s already-robust catalog, especially what’s offered in Grade School, Preschool and Toddler sizing.
SHOPPING
Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Releasing This Week: “Made In USA” New Balances + Nina Chanel Abney’s Air Jordan 2

June is through, July is just beginning, and soon a number of exciting releases — the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, for example — will hit the shelves. But before we get into the month’s more hyped offerings, brands the likes of New Balance, Converse, Nike and the like are enticing us with equally exciting releases of their own.
APPAREL
The Jordan Jumpman Pro Is Returning For Its 25th Anniversary

The Jordan Jumpman Pro is returning in 2022 twenty-five years after its initial release. As the first Team Jordan model to release under the Jordan Brand sub-label in 1997, the Jordan Jumpman Pro looks to recapture some of the nostalgia a quarter-century after its initial drop. A white/red colorway has appeared via official images (albeit in kids sizes); surprisingly, this “Chicago” theme is not an original colorway, although some may guess that to be. Just four versions were available in 1997, but the re-issues in 2008 and 2017 introduced a plethora of new ones.
RAY ALLEN
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
APPAREL
Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Bo Turf

The dual-sport legend known as Bo Jackson served as the face of much of Nike’s Trainer footwear line in the late 80s and early 90s, but most of those models were made specifically for the gym floor. Bo spent most of his time on turf and grass fields, so Nike concocted a model just for that purposes – the Air Bo Turf.
NFL
The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning

Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
APPAREL
Familiar Greys And Volts Appear On The Nike Air Max 95

From fish scales to the skeletal system, the Air Max 95 has indulged in a wide range of different inspirations. Here, however, Nike forgoes their usual storytelling in favor of a simple, universal colorway. Volt, though seldom used here, still makes a notable impression: the neon shade highlights the Swoosh-covered...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Release Postponed To September 10th

The extended wait for the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” just got a tad longer. Originally expected to launch on August 6th, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” has been postponed to September 10th, 2022. While it’s not clear why this delay has occurred, these release date changes have become the norm in this day and age, with updates coming even the day before of an intended launch.
APPAREL
Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL

