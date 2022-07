The Miami Dolphins are expected to have a lot of competition at the RB position and that means Myles Gaskin could have an uphill climb. When the offensive line is blocking, Myles Gaskin can be a consistent and productive running back. The only thing he lacks is the star power and he could use more physicality at times. His consistency is up and down but that could be far more the fault of the line play than his vision or footwork.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO