Popular bagel shops moves, expands menu

Toast'd Bagel Shop has moved from its former home on W. Fourth Street to a building at 1009 Washington Boulevard. Jerry Fear

Williamsport, Pa. — When Christian Diggs and Hannah Summerson opened their Toast'd Bagel Shop on W. Fourth Street in March, they were fairly confident they'd have enough customers to make it a viable business.

What they didn't expect was to sell out every day, hours ahead of closing time.

"We were hoping for half that business," Diggs admitted. "We had to close for a couple of days when we first opened to increase inventory."

Now the bagel shop is closing its doors on Fourth Street and opening a new location at 1009 Washington Boulevard on Monday. The larger space, formerly home to a sub shop, gives Diggs and Summerson the kitchen and dining space to increase their business and expand their menu.

Toast'd Bagel Shop's new location offers an expanded seating area for customers. Jerry Frear

"Everything is probably four times the size here," Diggs noted. "The ovens, the stoves, the griddles — we even have deep fryers here."

That will allow the couple to add more sandwiches and breakfast offerings, likes croissants and scrambles, which will include eggs, meat, hash browns and, of course, bagels.

"It was always the plan to expand the menu, but it was a question of how fast or how quick we could get there," Diggs said.

The couple hopes to hire a cook to help with the new menu, he added.

The building, which houses Retail Discounters and is home to the Break Room, also has a large parking lot that is free to customers. Parking in downtown Williamsport was a challenge for some of his customers when the shop was on Fourth Street, Diggs explained.

There were also structural issues with the building and the space didn't have a public restroom, he added.

The Toast'd location on Fourth Street has been closed for a week while the couple moved inventory, spruced up the new space, and landscaped the front of the building.

"It was harder than I thought it would be," Diggs said. " It was very time-consuming."

The interior of the new Toast'd Bagel Shop location is seen here. Jerry Frear

But now that the move is complete, the shop will be ready its doors Monday morning at 7 a.m., he said.

They've also expanded hours each day, with the shop open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the catering services they already offer, Diggs said they also plan to make their menu available via DoorDash and Uber Eats.

A sign announces a soft opening for the bagel shop's new location on Sunday, just ahead of its official opening on Monday. Jerry Frear

