ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Popular bagel shops moves, expands menu

By Julye Wemple
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZhAFO_0gaoHFpj00
Toast'd Bagel Shop has moved from its former home on W. Fourth Street to a building at 1009 Washington Boulevard. Jerry Fear

Williamsport, Pa. — When Christian Diggs and Hannah Summerson opened their Toast'd Bagel Shop on W. Fourth Street in March, they were fairly confident they'd have enough customers to make it a viable business.

What they didn't expect was to sell out every day, hours ahead of closing time.

"We were hoping for half that business," Diggs admitted. "We had to close for a couple of days when we first opened to increase inventory."

Now the bagel shop is closing its doors on Fourth Street and opening a new location at 1009 Washington Boulevard on Monday. The larger space, formerly home to a sub shop, gives Diggs and Summerson the kitchen and dining space to increase their business and expand their menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JC4Y2_0gaoHFpj00
Toast'd Bagel Shop's new location offers an expanded seating area for customers. Jerry Frear

"Everything is probably four times the size here," Diggs noted. "The ovens, the stoves, the griddles — we even have deep fryers here."

That will allow the couple to add more sandwiches and breakfast offerings, likes croissants and scrambles, which will include eggs, meat, hash browns and, of course, bagels.

"It was always the plan to expand the menu, but it was a question of how fast or how quick we could get there," Diggs said.

The couple hopes to hire a cook to help with the new menu, he added.

The building, which houses Retail Discounters and is home to the Break Room, also has a large parking lot that is free to customers. Parking in downtown Williamsport was a challenge for some of his customers when the shop was on Fourth Street, Diggs explained.

There were also structural issues with the building and the space didn't have a public restroom, he added.

The Toast'd location on Fourth Street has been closed for a week while the couple moved inventory, spruced up the new space, and landscaped the front of the building.

"It was harder than I thought it would be," Diggs said. " It was very time-consuming."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bReAd_0gaoHFpj00
The interior of the new Toast'd Bagel Shop location is seen here. Jerry Frear

But now that the move is complete, the shop will be ready its doors Monday morning at 7 a.m., he said.

They've also expanded hours each day, with the shop open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the catering services they already offer, Diggs said they also plan to make their menu available via DoorDash and Uber Eats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxR9U_0gaoHFpj00
A sign announces a soft opening for the bagel shop's new location on Sunday, just ahead of its official opening on Monday. Jerry Frear

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Bellefonte Boutique Expands to New Space, Adds Baby Store

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — By A Thread, a boutique in Bellefonte is expanding their line of adorable, and chic women’s clothes – and did we mention that they now have a separate store for baby? Owner, Emily Boone says moving the main boutique was needed. “We still...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WBRE

LCE: 2 out of 5 stores sold alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced they conducted five age compliance checks in Snyder County on 7/11. The BLCE said of the five compliance checks they conducted in Snyder County, two stores were non-compliant. The following three stores were compliant with Pennsylvania’s liquor laws: Master Beverage LLC in Beavertown Blazin Wings […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Williamsport, PA
Lifestyle
City
Williamsport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
NorthcentralPA.com

Rue 21 at Lycoming Mall slated to close by fall

Pennsdale, Pa. — Another store at Lycoming Mall in Muncy Township is slated to close. Rue 21, a fashion clothing store for young women and men, will close by late September, according to a Facebook post from a store employee. When reached by telephone Thursday, a store employee confirmed...
MUNCY, PA
Times Leader

MYST coming to Mountain Top

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top. Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
therecord-online.com

Convenience store employee charged with retail theft from employer

DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have arrested a local man and charged him in a string of retails thefts from his employer. Blake Anthony Cain, 19, no address listed, has been charged with retail theft, alleged to have occurred between June 7 and June 18 at the Nittany Minit-Mart on Woodward Avenue.
WOODWARD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bagels#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Retail Discounters
wkok.com

Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Columbia-Montour, Merger

SUNBURY – After months of speculation, there will be a merger of two regional branches of the United Way. In a news release Monday, the boards of directors for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties said they voted unanimously to approve the merger of the two agencies.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

United Way announces five county merger

Bloomsburg, Pa — The long-anticipated merger of two local United Way agencies has been approved and is set to take effect this fall. The boards of directors for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties (UWCMC) voted unanimously to approve the merger of the two agencies. The merger, effective September 1, follows extended discussions between both boards that began in July of last year.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Historic building ordinance in Williamsport is set to get major updates

Williamsport, Pa. — Major updates are coming to the historic architecture ordinance that dictates what can and can’t be done for exterior renovations on buildings in the Williamsport historic district. The Historical Architectural Review Board was awarded $10,000 to bring an outdated ordinance into the 21st Century. Minor changes have been made to the HARB Ordinance-ARTICLE 1729: HISTORICAL DISTRICTS, which was originally crafted in 1975. With the awarded funds and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Newswatch 16

Fire damages double-block home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A fire damaged a double-block home early Monday morning in Luzerne County. Crews were called to Turner Street in Plymouth around 3 a.m. Eight people lived at the home. They all made it out okay. The Red Cross has been called in to help. One firefighter...
PLYMOUTH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for felony retail theft for stealing more than $260 of groceries

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove woman was charged with a felony count of retail theft after allegedly stealing more than $260 of groceries on two separate occasions. Police say Oshja C. Little, 31, of Selinsgrove, left Weis Markets in Selinsgrove on May 24 with a cart of more than $223 of groceries. Surveillance video showed Little leaving the store with various items that were not paid for, according to the affidavit. On June 27, Little returned to the store and left with a plastic shopping bag containing $40 of unpaid for merchandise. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Little was charged with a felony due to having previous retail theft charges in Allegheny County. She was arraigned in front of District Judge John H. Reed who set bail at $5,000 monetary. Docket Sheet
SELINSGROVE, PA
therecord-online.com

Veterans Park renewal project gets $10,000 boost

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Saturday saw the committee from the springtime Collins Toboz Bridge to Bridge Run present a $10,000 check to Dave Harger, head of the Committee to Renew Veterans Park across from the courthouse in Lock Haven. The check represented the proceeds from the race event and goes to help rebuild Veterans Park.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NewsChannel 36

Elmira home destroyed in early morning fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire that happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Elmira destroyed a home on 1320 Pratt St. A firefighter told our reporter on scene that the house is a "total loss". The fire was so hot at one point that it even melted some plastic siding...
ELMIRA, NY
Centre Daily

Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of June 13-17, 2022

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded June 13-17 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man breaks into Snyder County restaurant, steals tip jar

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Police arrested a man last week in Snyder County after he broke into a MOD Pizza restaurant and stole an employee tip jar. According to State police at Selinsgrove, Michael Larsen, 36, of Catskill, N.Y., broke into the building shortly before 11:45 p.m. July 2. The restaurant at 2192 N. Susquehanna Trail was closed at the time. The burglary alarm went off and police responded, but Larsen had fled by the time they arrived. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy