Chicago, IL

Metra plans to balance growing budget with federal money through 2024

By Brett Rowland
starvedrock.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Metra, the commuter rail system in Chicago and its suburbs, plans to use $705 million in federal money to balance its budget through 2024. Metra's operating expenses for 2022 are projected to be $78 million more than the last full year before the pandemic, even though it...

www.starvedrock.media

fox32chicago.com

Chicago giving away 5,000 bikes to eligible residents — how to apply

CHICAGO - In an effort to make riding a bicycle more safe and affordable, the city of Chicago is giving away thousands of bikes to eligible residents. The bike distribution program will give away 5,000 bikes — including safety and maintenance equipment — over the next four years to residents who qualify by age and income.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago-area gas station offering gas below $3 per gallon Tuesday

CHICAGO - The price of gas is discounted at less than $3 per gallon Tuesday at one suburban gas station. Power Gas Station, located at 2125 Ogden Ave., in Downers Grove, is offering gas at a 2021 price, $2.38 per gallon of regular grade gas, in coordination with the conservative political group, Americans For Prosperity.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
State
Illinois State
Cook County, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Mchenry, IL
WBBM News Radio

New ordinance will help prevent displacement for longtime South Side homeowners, Lightfoot says

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Mayor Lightfoot says an ordinance presented before the City Council would help ensure that some longtime South Side homeowners can stay put. The Mayor and City Department of Housing officials say the South Shore condo preservation pilot program would give South Shore condo associations the ability to apply for grants to address maintenance and repairs.
CHICAGO, IL
#Federal Budget#Metra#Budget Deficits#Sales Taxes#Financial Plan
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Guaranteed income program begins in Chicago; third party candidates file for ballot access

The taxpayer-funded program in Chicago that gives more than 3,500 households $500 monthly cash payments began Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking another term, said on social media the program's direct cash payments can be transformative to those who need it the most. It’s unclear when a state program for the Metro East area will be implemented as part of the state budget that began this month.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

$500 Monthly Cash Payments to Over 3,500 Households with Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced today that the first cash payments have been distributed to Chicago households through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

US-421 in LaPorte County closed for bridge work

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – US-421 in La Porte County will be closed starting Monday for bridge work. Construction will take approximately one week and will shut down the area between US-30 and Wanatah Road. The Indiana Department of Transportation recommends alternative routes for all motorists during construction.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NBC Chicago

Chicago is the 2nd Best City in the World, According to a New List

If you live in the Chicago area, you don't have to travel very far to visit the second-best city in the world, a new list says. According to the 2022 Time Out index, more than 20,000 city-dwellers ranked Chicago as the No. 2 city in the world based on nightlife, food and drink, arts and culture, along with affordability, walkability, public transportation and more.
CHICAGO, IL
point2homes.com

474 N. Lake Shore Drive 1702, Chicago, Cook County, IL, 60611

Listed by Brigette Taylor with Baird & Warner Gold Coast. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 474 N. Lake Shore Drive Español?. Stunning City & Lake Michigan views in fabulous Streeterville! Modern and fresh renovation recently done with open kitchen, granite tops, complimented with stainless steel appliances. A wonderful layout in this 2 bedroom 2 bath has great closet space, which all closets have custom organizers along with a full size washer & dryer. An extra bonus is a very rare, private storage "closet" included!! Full amenity building offers, state of the art health club with indoor pool, sauna, steam, cardio, free weights & new machines. Not your typical workout room. Spectacular sundeck w/grills & 24hr door staff. Heat, A/C, Internet and Cable included in assessment. Steps out your front door is the newly opened Bennett Park, Whole Foods, Target, AMC, Restaurants, Lake Front & all that Chicago has to offer! Deeded parking +$35k.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops hunting for man who mugged 80-year-old woman on the Red Line

Chicago police are hoping the public will help them track down the man who mugged an 80-year-old woman on a Red Line train over the weekend. The victim had her purse secured over her neck when the man seen in these CTA surveillance images pulled on the bag with such force that she was yanked from her seat and thrown to the floor, police said. It happened at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Jarvis station, 1523 West Jarvis, in Rogers Park.
CHICAGO, IL

