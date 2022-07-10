ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow 'Preparing For Invaders' While Training in California

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHwNx_0gaoH3KG00

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp is just a few weeks away and star quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be ready for his third season in the NFL.

The 25-year-old has been training in California with Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and quarterback guru Jordan Palmer.

Burrow posted a picture from one of his sessions on Sunday morning.

"Preparing for invaders," he wrote on Instagram.

Burrow is the reigning Comeback Player of the Year. He threw for a Bengals record 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns last season, helping Cincinnati win the AFC Championship for the first time since 1988.

Check out his Instagram post below.

